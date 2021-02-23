Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has announced a partnership with Hungama Digital Media Entertainment to launch a premium video on demand (PVoD) service, inside of the Vi Movies and TV app. With this new service, all Vi subscribers will be able to rent a movie for 48 hours. Let’s get the complete details here. Also Read - Airtel vs Vi vs Reliance Jio: Best Prepaid Plans under Rs 250 with extra data benefit

What will it offer?

Under the partnership, Vi users will get access to over 380 movies distributed by Hungama, including recently released Tenet, Aquaman, Birds of Prey, Joker and Scoob!. Also Read - Vodafone-Idea (Vi) now offers high-speed unlimited night data with Rs 249 and above plans

Apart from popular English titles, Vi and Hungama will offer customers movies in three Indian languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. There will be two price tiers for movies, which will be set at Rs 120 for 48 hours for movies released in 2020, other movies will be made available at Rs 60 for 48 hours. Also Read - Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vi: Top prepaid plans under Rs 300 with up to 4GB daily data, unlimited voice calls

Free content will be still available

This new PVoD model will be made available to Vi customers alongside other existing offerings on the Vi Movies and TV app. All of the other offerings excluding the PVoD service are available to all users free of charge depending on the recharge plan or the postpaid pack that is currently activated.

The free options include access to over 9,500 movies in 13 different languages, 300 live TV channels, a number of original web series and International TV Shows.

In other news, Vi has started offering 3GB daily data with its Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 prepaid plans to select users. All of these plans come bundled with 1.5GB of daily data.

To recall, the same plans earlier were a part of the company’s Double Data offer. However, the double data plan is now only available on select 2GB daily data plans. Apart from the data benefit, the Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 prepaid plans come with unlimited calling benefits, 100 SMSes per day and access to Vi Movies & TV.