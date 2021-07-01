comscore Vi (Vodafone Idea) takes on Jio launches Rs 267 prepaid plan with 25GB data, unlimited calling benefits
Vi (Vodafone Idea) takes on Jio launches Rs 267 prepaid plan with 25GB data, unlimited calling benefits

Vi (Vodafone Idea) Rs 267 prepaid plan with 25GB high-speed data, 30 days validity introduced Vi Rs 128 plan with 10 local on-net night minutes launched in select circles.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has launched a Rs 267 prepaid plan to counter its telecom rival Jio. The new Vi Rs 267 prepaid recharge pack brings 25GB of high-speed data for a validity period of 30 days. Notably, Jio’s Rs 247 prepaid pack comes with similar offering and validity period. Besides, the Rs 267 recharge pack Vi has introduced a Rs 128 prepaid plan that offers 10 local on-net night minutes with a validity of 28 days. Also Read - Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best prepaid plan offering 2GB of daily data and other benefits

Vi Rs 267 prepaid plan offers

Vi Rs 267 prepaid recharge pack can be purchased via Vodafone-Idea’s official website, Vi app, or third-party sources like Google Pay, PhonePe, and PayTm. As for the benefits, the Vi Rs 267 prepaid recharge pack bundles 25GB of high-speed data and unlimited voice calls. The plan also includes 100SMS free per day and access to the Vi movies and TV app. The Vi Rs 267 prepaid plan is available across all 23 circles. Also Read - Jio vs Vodafone-Idea (Vi) vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans with high-speed data, 365 days validity

Vi Rs 128 prepaid plan offers

Vi Rs 128 prepaid plan is brought for those subscribers who require voice calling benefits over data. The prepaid recharge pack provides 10 local on-net night minutes and offers local and national calls at 2.5 paise per second for 28 days. The on-net minutes will be available between 11 PM-6 AM. Vi prepaid subscribers will get SMS charges at the rate of Re. 1, Rs. 1.5, and Rs. 5 for local, STD and, ISD SMS messages respectively. Also Read - Jio introduces new Rs 3,499 long-term prepaid plan: What are the benefits?

The Vi Rs 128 prepaid plan is available under the plan voucher section on MyVi website and Vi mobile app. Unlike the Rs 267 prepaid recharge pack, this plan is limited to select circles like Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh (East), and Uttar Pradesh (West), and Mumbai.

To recall, Vodafone-Idea (Vi) last month announced a Rs 447 prepaid plan. The prepaid pack brought unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSs a day, and 50GB of 4G data for Vi subscribers. The plan also offers free access to Vi Movies and TV app. Jio has a similar Freedom Rs 447 prepaid plan that includes the same benefits as the Vi pack and added benefits of free access to the Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCould.

  • Published Date: July 1, 2021 4:06 PM IST

