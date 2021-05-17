Vi (Vodafone Idea) focussing on its future growth in India is looking to grow its broadband business. The company currently operates a subsidiary called “You Broadband”, which offered low-speed plans for very high monthly cost in select circles. Making a 360-degree turn, the company has now revamped its offerings while at the same time entering new circles. Also Read - Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best work from home prepaid plans during COVID-19 lockdown

All of the new plans are standard across circles, which means that all of them are being made available at the same price regardless of whichever city you are based in. Interestingly, all of the plans are extremely competitive with competitor offerings with considerably more monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data.

Apart from this, according to a report by Telecom Talk You Broadband is looking to add new unlimited broadband plans for other cities as well. The company is yet to announce details regarding these upcoming plans or their expansion details.

Where does You Broadband operate?

You Broadband currently operates in 22 circles in India. These circles include Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kakinada, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Navsari, Pune, Powai, Rajkot, Surat, Thane, Vadodara, Valsad, Vapi, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Plans offered

Plans currently offered by the company include the You Unlimited 50 at Rs 7,788, which comes with unlimited data at speeds of up to 50Mbps with a validity of 390 days. The You Unlimited 60 plan also comes with unlimited data with speeds of up to 60Mbps for 390 days. The You 100 plan offers speeds of up to 100 Mbps for 390 days at Rs 9,912. The You Unlimited 150 plan is priced at Rs 12,744 for 390 days, offering customers unlimited data with speeds of up to 200Mbps.

The You Unlimited 200 plan for 95 days is priced at Rs 3,439 offering customers unlimited data with speeds of up to 200Mbps. The You Unlimited offering unlimited data at up to 250Mbps of speed for 95 days is available at Rs 3,616. You Unlimited 300 comes with a validity of 95 days at Rs 6,018 offering customers unlimited data with speeds of up to 300Mbps. You Unlimited 350 is priced at Rs 6,195 for 95 days and offers customers unlimited data at speeds of up to 350Mbps.

The company also offers multiple other plans and plan durations, which you can check out by visiting its official website.