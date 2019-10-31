comscore Vodafone brings back full talk time prepaid recharges
Vodafone brings back full talk time prepaid recharges, starts at Rs 20

The new Vodafone full talk time recharges come with a validity of 28 days. Sadly the plans don’t include any other benefit.

  • Published: October 31, 2019 10:20 AM IST
Vodafone - free data and calling

There are rumors doing the rounds that Vodafone may exit Indian telecom space soon. But that doesn’t stop the telco from releasing new prepaid plans for its customers. The latest full talk time prepaid recharges starting at Rs 20. Here is all you need to know about Vodafone full talk time prepaid recharge plans.

Vodafone full talk time plans detailed

The Rs 20, Rs 30 and Rs 50 prepaid recharge plans from Vodafone offer full talk time of their respective denomination. The plans come with a validity of 28 days. Outgoing calls are charged as per base tariff plans. Sadly, the plans don’t include any voice or data benefits. Also, these plans aren’t available in all telecom circles. TelecomTalk was the first to report about these plans.

Vodafone Rs 69 prepaid plan

The telco recently launched a new prepaid plan at Rs 69. It does not come with any talk time, instead, you get voice calling minutes with 28-day validity. You get 150 local and national calling, 250MB data and 100 SMS (local + national).

Vodafone double data benefit

The third major telecom operator in the country is now offering double data benefit with prepaid plans priced at Rs 199 and Rs 399. As part of this offer, Vodafone is now shipping its entry-level prepaid plan priced at Rs 199 with 84GB of data benefit. This plan used to previously ship with 1.5GB data per day but now offers 3GB data per day. The overall data benefit has thus increased from 42GB or 84GB during the validity period.

Vodafone’s Rs 399 prepaid plan usually ships with 1GB data per day for a period of 84 days. It now offers 2GB data per day for the entire validity period of 84 days. The data benefit has increased from 84GB to 168GB for the entire validity period.

  • Published Date: October 31, 2019 10:20 AM IST

