Vodafone brings Rs 45 all-rounder prepaid recharge plan with full talk time for 28 days

Vodafone has introduced a new Rs 45 prepaid recharge plan for select circles. The new ‘All-Rounder’ prepaid plan offers full talk time along with 100MB data and one paisa per second outgoing calls benefit. The new prepaid recharge option joins Vodafone’s existing list of prepaid plans like Rs 15, Rs 35, Rs 65, Rs 95, Rs 145 and more.

The telecom operator is offering the new Rs 45 prepaid plan in select circles only. These include Bihar & Jharkhand, Assam, Karnataka, Mumbai, Kerala and a few more. At present, the complete list of circles isn’t available from Vodafone, reports TelecomTalk.

Vodafone’s All-Rounder packs do exactly as their name suggest. It means they offer all round benefits. The Vodafone All-Rounder packs cover all needs of the prepaid customers including data, calling benefits and talk time. All-Rounder packs cost less than the Unlimited recharges that come with a daily FUP.

What is interesting is that the new All-Rounder packs are all below the price of Rs 300. This is ideal for people who are using these packs for a backup number and just want to extend the validity of their plans. It means that they can spend less money and can still retain all the facilities that they require from the temporary number.

Vodafone All-Rounder packs explained

The cheapest of the All-Rounder packs from Vodafone comes for Rs 15. This does not offer any data, but it does decrease the local, national and roaming charges on the phone to 30 paisa per minute. It has a validity of 3 days.

Next is the Rs 29 prepaid plan which also offers 30 paisa per minute local, national and roaming calling. This also does not have any data with it and lasts for 7 days. Up next are the Rs 35 and Rs 39 packs that offer Rs 26 talktime and Rs 30 talktime respectively 100MB data. There is also the Rs 45 prepaid plan that offers Rs 45 talktime and 100MB data along with 1paisa per minute local, national and roaming calling.

Up next are the Rs 65, Rs 69 and Rs 95 All-Rounder packs. The Rs 65 plan offers 60paisa per minute local, national and roaming calling, along with Rs 55 talktime and 200MB data. Coming to the Rs 69 plan, it comes with 150 local and STD minutes along with 250MB data and 100 SMS every day. The Rs 95 plan offers 60paisa per minute local, national and roaming calling Rs 95 talktime and 500MB data. All these packs last 28 days.

The two costliest All-Rounder packs from Vodafone are the Rs 145 and Rs 245 plans. The Rs 145 plans offers 30paisa per minute local, national and roaming calling with Rs 145 talktime and 1GB data for 42 days. While the Rs 245 plan offers 30paisa per minute local, national and roaming calling along with Rs 245 talktime and 2GB data for 84 days.