comscore Vodafone brings Rs 45 all-rounder prepaid recharge plan with full talk time for 28 days | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vodafone brings Rs 45 all-rounder prepaid recharge plan with full talk time for 28 days
News

Vodafone brings Rs 45 all-rounder prepaid recharge plan with full talk time for 28 days

News

The telecom operator is offering the new Rs 45 prepaid plan in select circles only. These include Bihar & Jharkhand, Assam, Karnataka, Mumbai, Kerala and a few more.

  • Published: September 30, 2019 10:28 AM IST
Vodafone

Vodafone has introduced a new Rs 45 prepaid recharge plan for select circles. The new ‘All-Rounder’ prepaid plan offers full talk time along with 100MB data and one paisa per second outgoing calls benefit. The new prepaid recharge option joins Vodafone’s existing list of prepaid plans like Rs 15, Rs 35, Rs 65, Rs 95, Rs 145 and more.

The telecom operator is offering the new Rs 45 prepaid plan in select circles only. These include Bihar & Jharkhand, Assam, Karnataka, Mumbai, Kerala and a few more. At present, the complete list of circles isn’t available from Vodafone, reports TelecomTalk.

Vodafone reduces incoming call validity to 7 days after prepaid plan expires

Also Read

Vodafone reduces incoming call validity to 7 days after prepaid plan expires

Vodafone’s All-Rounder packs do exactly as their name suggest. It means they offer all round benefits. The Vodafone All-Rounder packs cover all needs of the prepaid customers including data, calling benefits and talk time. All-Rounder packs cost less than the Unlimited recharges that come with a daily FUP.

What is interesting is that the new All-Rounder packs are all below the price of Rs 300. This is ideal for people who are using these packs for a backup number and just want to extend the validity of their plans. It means that they can spend less money and can still retain all the facilities that they require from the temporary number.

Vodafone All-Rounder packs explained

The cheapest of the All-Rounder packs from Vodafone comes for Rs 15. This does not offer any data, but it does decrease the local, national and roaming charges on the phone to 30 paisa per minute. It has a validity of 3 days.

Next is the Rs 29 prepaid plan which also offers 30 paisa per minute local, national and roaming calling. This also does not have any data with it and lasts for 7 days. Up next are the Rs 35 and Rs 39 packs that offer Rs 26 talktime and Rs 30 talktime respectively 100MB data. There is also the Rs 45 prepaid plan that offers Rs 45 talktime and 100MB data along with 1paisa per minute local, national and roaming calling.

Vodafone Idea minimum recharge plan down to Rs 20

Also Read

Vodafone Idea minimum recharge plan down to Rs 20

Up next are the Rs 65, Rs 69 and Rs 95 All-Rounder packs. The Rs 65 plan offers 60paisa per minute local, national and roaming calling, along with Rs 55 talktime and 200MB data. Coming to the Rs 69 plan, it comes with 150 local and STD minutes along with 250MB data and 100 SMS every day. The Rs 95 plan offers 60paisa per minute local, national and roaming calling Rs 95 talktime and 500MB data. All these packs last 28 days.

The two costliest All-Rounder packs from Vodafone are the Rs 145 and Rs 245 plans. The Rs 145 plans offers 30paisa per minute local, national and roaming calling with Rs 145 talktime and 1GB data for 42 days. While the Rs 245 plan offers 30paisa per minute local, national and roaming calling along with Rs 245 talktime and 2GB data for 84 days.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 30, 2019 10:28 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

RCA HD Ready TV available via Amazon India for Rs 9,499: Check details here
Deals
RCA HD Ready TV available via Amazon India for Rs 9,499: Check details here
Hathway Digital launches 22 new DPO packs; price and benefits

Telecom

Hathway Digital launches 22 new DPO packs; price and benefits

Vodafone brings Rs 45 all-rounder prepaid recharge plan with full talk time for 28 days

Telecom

Vodafone brings Rs 45 all-rounder prepaid recharge plan with full talk time for 28 days

Asus ROG Phone 2 sold out in first sale; next sale on October 8

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 sold out in first sale; next sale on October 8

Apple iPhone XR can be availed for just Rs 29,999: Check details

Deals

Apple iPhone XR can be availed for just Rs 29,999: Check details

Most Popular

Lenovo Smart Clock Review

Samsung Galaxy A50s Review

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon

Vodafone brings Rs 45 all-rounder prepaid recharge plan with full talk time for 28 days

Asus ROG Phone 2 sold out in first sale; next sale on October 8

Lenovo K10 Plus sale today on Flipkart; specifications, price, details

Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone brings Rs 45 all-rounder prepaid recharge plan with full talk time for 28 days

Telecom

Vodafone brings Rs 45 all-rounder prepaid recharge plan with full talk time for 28 days
BSNL now offers 3GB daily data with Rs 187 and Rs 186 Prepaid STV

News

BSNL now offers 3GB daily data with Rs 187 and Rs 186 Prepaid STV
Vodafone All-Rounder Packs explained: Check all the details

News

Vodafone All-Rounder Packs explained: Check all the details
Airtel revises Rs 97 prepaid plan, now offers 500MB data for 14 days

Telecom

Airtel revises Rs 97 prepaid plan, now offers 500MB data for 14 days
Vodafone reduces incoming call validity to 7 days

Telecom

Vodafone reduces incoming call validity to 7 days

हिंदी समाचार

Diwali With Mi : शाओमी का दिवाली धमाका, दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएंगे तीन नए स्मार्ट टीवी, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale Live: नए Smart TV को खरीदने का बेस्ट टाइम, पुराने CRT TV को 2 हजार रुपये में एक्सचेंज करें

Asus ROG Phone 2 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल हिट, रात में ही हुआ आउट ऑफ स्टॉक, जानें खासियत

Lenovo K10 Plus स्मार्टफोन Flipkart Big Billion Days सेल में 4,050mAh battery और Snapdragon 632 के साथ बिक्री के लिए आया

Xiaomi Redmi 8A दोपहर 2 बजे Flipkart पर बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon
News
Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon
Vodafone brings Rs 45 all-rounder prepaid recharge plan with full talk time for 28 days

Telecom

Vodafone brings Rs 45 all-rounder prepaid recharge plan with full talk time for 28 days
Asus ROG Phone 2 sold out in first sale; next sale on October 8

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 sold out in first sale; next sale on October 8
Lenovo K10 Plus sale today on Flipkart; specifications, price, details

News

Lenovo K10 Plus sale today on Flipkart; specifications, price, details
Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers

News

Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers