Vodafone drops free Amazon Prime membership with Rs 399 postpaid plan: A look at alternatives

Vodafone is trying to boost its average revenue per user by getting rid of free benefits on the entry-level plan. Will that make you to upgrade to Rs 499 plan or higher.

  • Published: September 20, 2019 1:05 PM IST
Vodafone

Vodafone is making a big change to its Red Basic postpaid plan available for Rs 399. As part of the revamp, the plan no longer ships with free Amazon Prime membership. Vodafone announced its partnership with Amazon India to offer Prime membership worth Rs 999 at no extra cost to its postpaid subscribers. The offer was made available to customers on plans priced at Rs 399 or above. The incumbent player is reportedly making the change in order to revive the decline in its average revenue per user.

Vodafone has become the biggest victim of the telecom war and has lost its crown as the telecom leader. Now, it seems to be course correcting by getting rid of promotional offers. According to Telecom Talk, Vodafone is not removing the entry-level plans but is changing free offers. By removing Amazon Prime membership, Vodafone is pushing its subscribers towards Rs 499 and above plan. The Rs 499 plan and above still offers free one year subscription to Amazon Prime membership.

Vodafone offers Red postpaid plan at Rs 399 and it now only offers subscription to Vodafone Play worth Rs 499 for a year. It also includes complimentary mobile insurance worth Rs 999. There is also ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999 with this plan. The operator seems to be following on the precedent set by Airtel, which also dropped Amazon Prime free subscription with its Rs 399 plan. The operator, in fact, went a step further by dropping the Rs 399 plan altogether.

However, if you want to get Amazon Prime membership for free then you will need to chose Vodafone’s Rs 499 plan. It seems like telecom players are getting rid of their entry-level postpaid plans in order to boost their average revenue per user. Idea Cellular has also removed Amazon Prime membership with its Rs 399 Nirvana postpaid plan. With Rs 499 plan, Vodafone offers 75GB data with 200GB rollover. This is higher than 40GB data that comes bundled with Rs 399 plan.

