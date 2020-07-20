comscore Vodafone eSIM now available for some Apple iPhones in India | BGR India
Vodafone eSIM now available for some Apple iPhones in India

At least initially, the switch to Vodafone eSIM will be available only to postpaid customers.

  Published: July 20, 2020 8:31 PM IST
Vodafone India customers who have been wanting to switch to Apple iPhones and wanting to get rid of the physical SIM card can finally do just that. The telecom operator just started supporting eSIMs in the country. The initial availability of Vodafone e-SIMs will be limited only to Apple iPhones. Samsung Galaxy smartphones will be next up on the list. Also Read - Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron to set up plant in India; check details

Note that Vodafone customers everywhere will not be able to make use of the service all at once. Vodafone eSIMs will initially be available only in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat telecoms circles. Also Read - Apple sets up website for claiming iPhone battery pay out

Vodafone eSIMs supported iPhones

Some of the recent Apple iPhones will be supporting the new e-SIM service by Vodafone. This includes the Apple iPhone SE 2020, and the Apple iPhone 11 series. That includes the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max will also be supported in this phase.

When the Vodafone eSIMs start hitting Samsung devices, the flagship folding phones will be the first in the row to get it. These are the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. However, Vodafone India has not revealed any timelines for now.

At least initially, the switch to Vodafone eSIMs will be available only to postpaid customers. Interested customers who have e-SIM capable devices will have to go through a few procedures to make the switch. This involves sending an SMS and getting a QR code. It is even easier for new Vodafone users to get an eSIM. All they need to do is ask for an eSIM at a Vodafone store and an authorized person will help you out with the rest of the procedure.

With the addition of eSIM support, Vodafone users using Apple iPhones will for the first time be able to use two SIM cards together, with one of them being physical. While this is nothing to brag about in the Android community, Apple still continues to turn a blind eye to dual-SIM support.

  Published Date: July 20, 2020 8:31 PM IST

Best Sellers