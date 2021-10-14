Vodafone-Idea (Vi) is offering some new offers with its affordable prepaid plans. The telco offers 2GB of additional data with its Rs 219 prepaid plan applicable when you recharge via Vi App or the myvi.in website. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Best prepaid plan under Rs 300 with 3GB daily data

Vi usually provides 1GB of data per day with this plan, but as a part of a special offer, the telecom operator is currently offering an extra 2GB of data. Also Read - Best Vodafone Idea (Vi) plans with 3GB daily data: Check plans, validity, subscription, and more

Validity

Under this plan, you will get free data only when you recharge from the company’s website or mobile app. If you do this through third-party apps like Paytm or Google Pay, 2GB of free data will not be available. This plan offers benefits for streaming and internet surfing. It also includes weekend data rollover benefits and comes with Vi Movies & TV classics for streaming movies, live TV, news, and more. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100 with unlimited calls, data benefits

You get 1GB of data daily, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 28 days in this plan. Additionally, the plan provides Rs 499 to Vodafone Play and Rs 999 to ZEE5 for entertainment.

Reliance Jio 1.5GB data plan

If we compare the revised Vi plan with Reliance Jio, the latter provides more benefits. Reliance Jio has a plan worth Rs 199 with 1.5 GB, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 28 days.

Airtel 1.5GB data plan

Airtel’s Rs 399 recharge plan offers up to 1.5 GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS daily with a validity of 56 days. You also get other benefits including — Apollo 24|7 Circle, a free subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, etc. Additionally, Rs 100 cashback will be available on FASTag.

BSNL 1.5GB data plan

In contrast, under the Migration pack of Rs 153 from BSNL, you get a validity of 90 days, i.e., up to 3 months. You can use 1GB of data daily for 90 days on this recharge pack.

You get unlimited data, unlimited local and STD calling facility, daily 100 SMS, and Personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT) benefit under this plan. After the 1GB daily data quota is exhausted, the internet downloading and uploading speed will be lowered to 40Kbps.