Vodafone Idea announces Rs 107, Rs 111 validity vouchers with 200MB data

Vodafone Idea's new Rs 111 plan offers a validity of 31 days, other than that, it has the same offerings as the other plan.

(Representational Image)

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has announced a couple of prepaid validity recharge plans for users in India. The plans are priced at Rs 107 and Rs 111 and come with different validity limits. The Rs 107 plan offers talktime with voice calls charged at 1p/sec, and 200MB data and a validity of 30 days. Notably, it does not come with any free outgoing SMS messages. Also Read - Best Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans under Rs 499 that offer Disney+ Hotstar

On the other hand, the Rs 111 plan offers a validity of 31 days. Other than that, it has the same offerings as the other plan. It also offers voice calls at 1 paise per second and 200MB data. For the unversed, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had recently ordered the telecom operators to introduce recharge plans with month-long validity. Also Read - Vodafone Idea new Rs 327 monthly plan compared with Jio and Airtel’s 30-day plan

Vi recently introduced two Rs 327 and Rs 337 plans in India. The new Rs 327 Vi plan offers a total of 25GB of total data for a validity of 30 days. The plan also includes the benefit of 100SMS per day along with unlimited voice calling. Other benefits include Vi Movies & TV Classic access on the app of the telecom carrier. The Rs 337 Plan is the better one of the two, with just an additional cost of Rs 10, compared to Rs 327 Plan, the subscriber gets 31 days of validity and a total of 28GB of high-speed data. Also Read - Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan compared with Airtel Rs 265 plan, Vi Rs 269 plan

It was recently reported that the 5G auction in India will be delayed. However, the latest report states otherwise. The auction of the 5G spectrum in India will not be delayed, Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday. His statement comes at a time when there has been a delay on part of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in submitting its recommendations on spectrum pricing and other nuances to the telecom ministry.

As per previous reports, TRAI was expected to submit its recommendations for deployment of 5G connectivity in India towards the end of March this year, post which the Telecom Ministry was to review the regulator’s recommendations before conducting the auction for 5G spectrum in India sometime in May this year.

  Published Date: April 4, 2022 8:51 PM IST

Best Sellers