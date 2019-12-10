comscore Vodafone Idea announces Rs 219 and Rs 449 prepaid plans
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Vodafone Idea announces Rs 219 and Rs 449 prepaid plans with unlimited voice calls and up to 2GB daily data benefits
News

Vodafone Idea announces Rs 219 and Rs 449 prepaid plans with unlimited voice calls and up to 2GB daily data benefits

Telecom

Vodafone Idea is introducing new prepaid plans to counter the move by Bharti Airtel, which added similar plans late last week.

  • Updated: December 10, 2019 12:47 PM IST
Vodafone - free data and calling

Vodafone Idea was the first telecom operator announce plans to revise tariffs for its customers. Now, that the new tariff plans have become official, the telecom operator is introducing two new prepaid plans. Priced at Rs 219 and Rs 449 respectively, these new prepaid plans offer unlimited calling. These plans also come with up to 2GB daily data benefits. Last week, Airtel announced expansion of its prepaid plans with introduction of plans priced at Rs 219, Rs 399 and Rs 449 respectively. Vodafone is reacting to those new plans with its own counter prepaid plans.

Vodafone Rs 219, Rs 449 Prepaid Plans: All you need to know

Vodafone Idea has listed two new prepaid plans on its website. These plans are available for Rs 219 and Rs 449 respectively. The new Rs 219 prepaid plan from the company comes with unlimited local and national voice calls to all networks. There is also 1GB of daily high-speed data available with this plan and customers get 100 SMS per day for 28 days. The new prepaid plan is being offered as replacement to previously available Rs 169 prepaid plan that offered similar benefits but is now expensive by Rs 50.

Watch: Top smartphones to launch in December 2019

There is also Rs 449 prepaid plan that is currently limited to circles such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Haryana and Karnataka. With this plan, customers get unlimited voice calling benefits as well as 2GB daily data benefit for a period of 56 days. This plan comes with 100 SMS per day throughout the validity period. The plan is not limited to Vodafone customers. Idea subscribers can also avail these new prepaid plans from the company website.

Bharti Airtel rolls out WiFi Calling service in Delhi NCR: Here is how it works

Also Read

Bharti Airtel rolls out WiFi Calling service in Delhi NCR: Here is how it works

Vodafone is bringing these new prepaid plans after Airtel introduced plans with similar benefits at the same price. Alongside Rs 219 and Rs 449 prepaid plans, Airtel also introduced Rs 339 prepaid plan. Vodafone already has a prepaid plan priced at Rs 339, which was part of its revised tariffs. Both Airtel and Vodafone have also removed FUP limit on voice calls for their unlimited prepaid plans to counter Reliance Jio.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 10, 2019 12:47 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 10, 2019 12:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Nokia Smart TV sale in India today at 12PM: Price, features, sale offers, availability
Smart TVs
Nokia Smart TV sale in India today at 12PM: Price, features, sale offers, availability
Huawei P40 alleged render leaked

News

Huawei P40 alleged render leaked

Vodafone Idea announces Rs 219 and Rs 449 prepaid plans: All you need to know

Telecom

Vodafone Idea announces Rs 219 and Rs 449 prepaid plans: All you need to know

Redmi K30 launched: Check price, features and other details

News

Redmi K30 launched: Check price, features and other details

OnePlus AirPods rival to reportedly launch soon

Wearables

OnePlus AirPods rival to reportedly launch soon

Most Popular

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Huawei P40 alleged render leaked

Redmi K30 launched: Check price, features and other details

Asus ROG Phone 2 with 12GB RAM variant availability revealed

Oppo to start making smartwatches, wireless earbuds in Q1 2020

Microsoft to shut down the Wunderlist app on May 6, 2020

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Charging Speed Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone Idea announces Rs 219 and Rs 449 prepaid plans: All you need to know

Telecom

Vodafone Idea announces Rs 219 and Rs 449 prepaid plans: All you need to know
Reliance Jio brings back Rs 98, Rs 149 prepaid plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio brings back Rs 98, Rs 149 prepaid plans
After Airtel, now Vodafone will introduce 'unlimited calling plans'

Telecom

After Airtel, now Vodafone will introduce 'unlimited calling plans'
Airtel introduces new truly unlimited prepaid plans to take on Reliance Jio

Telecom

Airtel introduces new truly unlimited prepaid plans to take on Reliance Jio
Vodafone Idea will shut down if it doesn't get relief: Kumar Mangalam Birla

Telecom

Vodafone Idea will shut down if it doesn't get relief: Kumar Mangalam Birla

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio ने 98 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में किया बदलाव, 2GB डाटा के साथ डेली मिलेंगे 300SMS

Realme Buds Air पर ऐसे मिल रहा है 400 रुपये डिस्काउंट

Nokia Smart TV की सेल आज, जानें कीमत, सेल ऑफर्स और फीचर्स

Vivo V17 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: प्राइस, फीचर्स और कैमरा में कौन है दमदार

Xiaomi Redmi K30 फोन आज होगा चीन में लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट Live Streaming

News

Huawei P40 alleged render leaked
News
Huawei P40 alleged render leaked
Redmi K30 launched: Check price, features and other details

News

Redmi K30 launched: Check price, features and other details
Asus ROG Phone 2 with 12GB RAM variant availability revealed

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 with 12GB RAM variant availability revealed
Oppo to start making smartwatches, wireless earbuds in Q1 2020

News

Oppo to start making smartwatches, wireless earbuds in Q1 2020
Microsoft to shut down the Wunderlist app on May 6, 2020

News

Microsoft to shut down the Wunderlist app on May 6, 2020