Vodafone Idea was the first telecom operator announce plans to revise tariffs for its customers. Now, that the new tariff plans have become official, the telecom operator is introducing two new prepaid plans. Priced at Rs 219 and Rs 449 respectively, these new prepaid plans offer unlimited calling. These plans also come with up to 2GB daily data benefits. Last week, Airtel announced expansion of its prepaid plans with introduction of plans priced at Rs 219, Rs 399 and Rs 449 respectively. Vodafone is reacting to those new plans with its own counter prepaid plans.

Vodafone Rs 219, Rs 449 Prepaid Plans: All you need to know

Vodafone Idea has listed two new prepaid plans on its website. These plans are available for Rs 219 and Rs 449 respectively. The new Rs 219 prepaid plan from the company comes with unlimited local and national voice calls to all networks. There is also 1GB of daily high-speed data available with this plan and customers get 100 SMS per day for 28 days. The new prepaid plan is being offered as replacement to previously available Rs 169 prepaid plan that offered similar benefits but is now expensive by Rs 50.

There is also Rs 449 prepaid plan that is currently limited to circles such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Haryana and Karnataka. With this plan, customers get unlimited voice calling benefits as well as 2GB daily data benefit for a period of 56 days. This plan comes with 100 SMS per day throughout the validity period. The plan is not limited to Vodafone customers. Idea subscribers can also avail these new prepaid plans from the company website.

Vodafone is bringing these new prepaid plans after Airtel introduced plans with similar benefits at the same price. Alongside Rs 219 and Rs 449 prepaid plans, Airtel also introduced Rs 339 prepaid plan. Vodafone already has a prepaid plan priced at Rs 339, which was part of its revised tariffs. Both Airtel and Vodafone have also removed FUP limit on voice calls for their unlimited prepaid plans to counter Reliance Jio.