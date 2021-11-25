comscore Vodafone-Idea brings Data Delights for prepaid users, gives 2GB additional data: How to avail, price, plans
Vodafone-Idea brings Data Delights for prepaid users, gives 2GB additional data

Vodafone Idea has introduced a new offer called 'Data Delights' for prepaid customers. Under the Data Delights offer, users will get 2GB of backup data from the company every calendar month without any additional charges.

On November 23, 2021, Vodafone-Idea (Vi) has made its recharge plan expensive. A new rate list of recharge plans has been released by the company. According to which the new prices of the Vi recharge plan will be applicable across the country from November 25. In contrast, the new prices of the Airtel plan are applicable from November 26. Also Read - Airtel tariff hikes tomorrow, recharge your phone number today to avoid paying extra

Vodafone-Idea Data Delight offer

Now the telco has introduced a new offer for its users to bring down the shock of increment in price hike. Vodafone Idea has introduced a new offer called ‘Data Delights’ for prepaid customers. Under the Data Delights offer, users will get 2GB of backup data from the company every calendar month without any additional charges. The ‘Data Delights’ offer is applicable on select prepaid plans, including Rs. 299, Rs. 359, Rs. 399, Rs. 409, Rs. 475, Rs. 479, Rs. 501, Rs. 539, Rs. 599, Rs. 701, Rs. 719, Rs. 839, Rs. 901, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 2,899, and Rs. 3,099. Also Read - Vodafone-idea users, your phone bill is set to get a lot more expensive starting today

How to activate

To avail of this offer, you have to call on 121249 (toll-free) number. After making the call, after completing the process asked there, this service will be activated on your number. If you are unable to avail of this facility, the company will also explain the reason to you on call. This facility can also be availed from Vodafone Idea mobile app. Also Read - Reliance Jio to increase its tariff prices following Airtel and Vodafone-idea?

Note that the 2GB data offered by the company will be given in two steps as 1GB for two days. You can use this data till midnight on the same day it was activated. Users will no longer be able to claim emergency data once the validity of the unlimited data pack expires.

Airtel has also increased the price of its prepaid plans by up to Rs 500. Rs 79 plan increased to Rs 99. Additionally, Rs 219 plan has been increased to Rs 265. There are several other Airtel plans which received a price hike.

  Published Date: November 25, 2021 4:32 PM IST

Best Sellers