comscore Vodafone Idea customers can now send port-out SMS without dedicated SMS plan
News

Vodafone Idea customers can finally send port-out SMS without a dedicated SMS plan

Telecom

After support for Mobile Number Portability (MNP) was introduced in India in 2011, users were able out of their current network by porting to another

Vi (Vodafone Idea)

Vodafone Idea new port-out message

Vodafone Idea will finally allow users to send port out messages even without a plan that offers SMS benefits. This is an important development as Vi customers were earlier forced to get more expensive plans to get the SMS. This new move will give users more liberty to move out of the network, if required. Also Read - Vodafone-Idea updates its Rs 409 and Rs 475 recharge plans with more daily data

Vodafone Idea’s new move comes months after TRAI had asked the telecom operators in the country to allow users to send out SMS without a dedicated SMS plan. The TRAI announcement was made in the month of December last year. Also Read - Google, Vodafone team up to work on extending Wear OS smartwatch battery life

What is a port-out message?

After support for Mobile Number Portability (MNP) was introduced in India in 2011, users were able out of their current network by porting to another. In order to trigger a request to port, the user can send a message to the number 1900. This message is called port-out message. Also Read - Vodafone Idea prepaid recharge plans: Free Disney+ Hotstar offered with these data packs

However, there was a big flaw for those who had a valid recharge plan which did not support sending SMSes. They couldn’t send a port-out message from their phone even if they had balance. This problem has been solved. However, it should be noted that the SMS won’t be free. The charges will be deducted from the user’s talktime.

How to port

Now, if a Vodafone Idea customer is willing to port they can follow these steps:

Send message PORT <Mobile Number> to 1900

Once you send it You will receive a message with UPC (Unique Porting Code)

Take that UPC code to the carrier you want to port to

There they will ask for some basic documents in order to complete the porting process

At the end of the process, you will get a new SIM from the other carrier.

It will be activated after a while

The same process can be repeated when you port from any other network carrier to Vodafone.

  • Published Date: July 27, 2022 11:18 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 27, 2022 11:18 AM IST

