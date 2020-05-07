comscore Vodafone Idea customers can now recharge at Kirana and Medical stores
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Vodafone Idea customers can now recharge at Kirana and Medical stores
News

Vodafone Idea customers can now recharge at Kirana and Medical stores

Telecom

Vodafone Idea is now enabling its customers in UP West, to avail easy recharges from these stores.

  • Published: May 7, 2020 6:57 PM IST
vodafone-idea

In UP West, Vodafone Idea customers will now be able to avail recharge facility from over 6,500 Kirana outlets and medical stores across cities. The telecom operator on Wednesday announced that the facility will actively expand in the circle so that customers can access more recharge options. The number of such outlets will be increased close to customer homes. Also Read - Airtel and Vodafone Idea users won't get free benefits anymore: Here's why

“With retail outlets being non-operational during lockdown, prepaid mobile phone users who are unable to recharge using digital channels, have been facing challenges in getting recharges. With only essential service outlets like Kirana and medical stores remaining operational, Vodafone Idea is now enabling its customers in UP West, to avail easy recharges from these stores,” noted telco. Also Read - Vodafone relaunches double data plan offer across India: Check details

The telco has been coming up with multiple bill payment and recharge options for their Vodafone Idea 3G/4G subscribers, but the 2G users were largely affected. In its press statement, Vodafone Idea noted that it has also been helping its 2G customers using feature phones. They were given access to Quick Recharge through SMS and Missed call. Even further pre-paid customers were also allowed recharges through their nearest Bank ATM over the lockdown period. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs BSNL : 1 साल तक अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग और डाटा वाले प्लान

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

“Thousands of Vodafone Idea customers have already benefited through this initiative, so far. […] Over the lockdown period, Vodafone Idea has also been helping its 2G customers using feature phones, to access Quick Recharge through SMS and Missed call. Additionally, Vodafone Idea is requesting digital savvy customers to #RechargeforGood and help their friends, relatives and neighbors who are not familiar with digital platforms” it added.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 7, 2020 6:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Prince of Persia Redemption gameplay video from 2012 surfaces
Gaming
Prince of Persia Redemption gameplay video from 2012 surfaces
OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

News

OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

Vodafone Idea customers can now recharge at Kirana and Medical stores

Telecom

Vodafone Idea customers can now recharge at Kirana and Medical stores

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Features

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Vivo Y30 With 5000mAh battery, quad-camera launched: Price, specs

News

Vivo Y30 With 5000mAh battery, quad-camera launched: Price, specs

Most Popular

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

Vivo Y30 With 5000mAh battery, quad-camera launched: Price, specs

Facebook server side change took down popular iOS apps this morning

Samsung Galaxy S21 rumored to sport a 150MP main camera

Asus releases second Android 10 beta update for ZenFone Max Pro M1

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone Idea customers can now recharge at Kirana and Medical stores

Telecom

Vodafone Idea customers can now recharge at Kirana and Medical stores
Airtel and Vodafone Idea users won't get free benefits anymore: Here's why

Telecom

Airtel and Vodafone Idea users won't get free benefits anymore: Here's why
Vodafone relaunches double data plan offer across India: Check details

Telecom

Vodafone relaunches double data plan offer across India: Check details
d2h offering launches bouquet of services amid Covid-19 lockdown

News

d2h offering launches bouquet of services amid Covid-19 lockdown
Airtel and ZEE5 strategic collaboration offering free ZEE5 premium content: Check details

Telecom

Airtel and ZEE5 strategic collaboration offering free ZEE5 premium content: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

Asus ने ZenFone Max Pro M1 स्मार्टफोन के लिए दूसरा Android 10 बीटा अपडेट रिलीज किया

PUBG MOBILE 0.18.0 अपडेट Mad Miramar के साथ हुआ लाइव

LG ने लॉन्च किया धांसू स्मार्टफोन LG Velvet, जानिए क्या है कीमत

सैमसंग के इस स्मार्टफोन में मिल सकता है 150 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा

दमदार बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च Huawei MediaPad T8 टैबलेट, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look
How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone
News
OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone
Vivo Y30 With 5000mAh battery, quad-camera launched: Price, specs

News

Vivo Y30 With 5000mAh battery, quad-camera launched: Price, specs
Facebook server side change took down popular iOS apps this morning

News

Facebook server side change took down popular iOS apps this morning
Samsung Galaxy S21 rumored to sport a 150MP main camera

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 rumored to sport a 150MP main camera
Asus releases second Android 10 beta update for ZenFone Max Pro M1

News

Asus releases second Android 10 beta update for ZenFone Max Pro M1