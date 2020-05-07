Vodafone Idea customers can now recharge at Kirana and Medical stores

In UP West, Vodafone Idea customers will now be able to avail recharge facility from over 6,500 Kirana outlets and medical stores across cities. The telecom operator on Wednesday announced that the facility will actively expand in the circle so that customers can access more recharge options. The number of such outlets will be increased close to customer homes. Also Read - Airtel and Vodafone Idea users won't get free benefits anymore: Here's why

“With retail outlets being non-operational during lockdown, prepaid mobile phone users who are unable to recharge using digital channels, have been facing challenges in getting recharges. With only essential service outlets like Kirana and medical stores remaining operational, Vodafone Idea is now enabling its customers in UP West, to avail easy recharges from these stores,” noted telco. Also Read - Vodafone relaunches double data plan offer across India: Check details

The telco has been coming up with multiple bill payment and recharge options for their Vodafone Idea 3G/4G subscribers, but the 2G users were largely affected. In its press statement, Vodafone Idea noted that it has also been helping its 2G customers using feature phones. They were given access to Quick Recharge through SMS and Missed call. Even further pre-paid customers were also allowed recharges through their nearest Bank ATM over the lockdown period. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs BSNL : 1 साल तक अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग और डाटा वाले प्लान

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

“Thousands of Vodafone Idea customers have already benefited through this initiative, so far. […] Over the lockdown period, Vodafone Idea has also been helping its 2G customers using feature phones, to access Quick Recharge through SMS and Missed call. Additionally, Vodafone Idea is requesting digital savvy customers to #RechargeforGood and help their friends, relatives and neighbors who are not familiar with digital platforms” it added.