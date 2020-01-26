Vodafone Idea discontinues Rs 649 iPhone Forever plan

Vodafone has discontinued its Rs 649 iPhone Forever plan, which was launched back in February 2019. The company hasn’t revealed the reason behind removing its popular Rs 649 RED iPhone Forever plan. So, the company now offers its customers only three postpaid plans, including Rs 399, Rs 499 and Rs 999. Read on to know more about other Vodafone postpaid plans.

The entry-level postpaid plan from Vodafone is priced at Rs 399 and it comes with 40GB monthly data benefit. Vodafone offers 150GB extra data for a period of six months. This offer is only available to new customers. The Rs 399 postpaid plan comes with data rollover option and customers can carry 200GB data to their next billing cycle. This plan also comes with other free benefits worth Rs 2,497.

There is Vodafone Play subscription for one year worth Rs 499. This plan also comes with complimentary mobile insurance worth Rs 999 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999. In the list of benefits, Vodafone customers can also add 150GB extra data for six months. The offer will ensure that new Vodafone customers don’t run out of data at least for the first six months. The Rs 499 Vodafone postpaid plan offers customers 75GB data, and 200GB data rollover facility.

With this plan, Vodafone also offers you Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999, unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMSes on a daily basis for one rental. The telecom operator also offers a Rs 999 REDX premium postpaid plan, which includes unlimited data (capped at 150GB data per rental), Netflix subscription for 12 months as well as Amazon Prime membership for one year. The list also includes Airport Lounge access.

Vodafone recently revised the Rs 19 prepaid recharge plan. It now offers more data than before. The Rs 19 unlimited prepaid plan used to offer 150MB data. However, after the revision, you now get 200MB data. The plan is available in Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana circles. It comes with a validity of 2 days, and offers unlimited local and national calling benefits. What’s more, you also get complimentary access to Vodafone Play and ZEE5.