Vodafone Idea doubles data on Rs 299, Rs 449, Rs 699 plans
News

Vodafone Idea doubles data benefit on Rs 299, Rs 449, and Rs 699 plans; check details

Telecom

Check out the double data offers available on the Vodafone Idea plans in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Kolkata, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir circles.

  • Published: April 26, 2020 4:10 PM IST
Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea recently launched a bunch of double data packs. These plans offer you twice the amount of data available to users for the same price. The new packs come just shortly after the company doubled the data benefits of its Rs 399 and Rs 599 plans in select circles. Also Read - Vodafone makes changes to its Rs 249 prepaid plan; stops offering 3GB data per day: Report

The new plans too will be offered in nine telecom circles of Vodafone Idea, making them accessible to every Vodafone and Idea users in those circles. The double data offer is available in the Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Kolkata, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir circles. These plans also come with free access to Vodafone Play, Zee5, Idea Movies, and TV content through the various applications of Vodafone and Idea. Also Read - Facebook invests Rs 43,574 crore in Reliance Jio; buys a 9.99 percent stake

Vodafone Idea earlier also launched its double data offer on the Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599 prepaid plans in March 2020. These plans were available in all 22 circles. However, The company later decided to take down the offer for eight of these circles. Further, the Rs 249 recharge plan was taken out of the offer. Later, the offer was reduced to only 9 telecom circles in India. Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea extend validity of prepaid plans till May 3

Vodafone and Idea double data plans: What’s new?

Under the new plans, you get 2GB additional data benefits with the Rs 299, Rs 449, and the Rs 699 prepaid plans. On the lowest Rs 299 plane, this translates to a total of 4GB data every day. The plan also includes unlimited voice calls and gives users 100 SMS messages per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days. The Rs 449 plan also gets 4GB data daily with the additional 2GB on offer included. There is unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day here as well. The validity of this Vodafone Idea plan is 56 days. Lastly, the Rs 699 pack also has the daily 2GB extra data bringing the total to 4GB daily data. With unlimited calling and 100 messages per day, the validity of this plan is 84 days.

  Published Date: April 26, 2020 4:10 PM IST

