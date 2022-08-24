Vodafone Idea Finally Reveals 5g Rollout Plan In Delhi

Vodafone Idea was the third biggest bidder in the 5G Auction that went down in India last month. While other telecom brands Jio and Airtel made official announcements about their 5G rollout in India, Vodafone Idea has mostly kept silent about its plans for the next generation of telecommunication. We now finally have some details about Vodafone Idea’s 5G rollout plan. Also Read - Reliance Jio, Vi step up hiring as 5G related job postings increase in India

Vodafone Idea has been sending messages to its users in the Delhi NCR circle regarding the rollout of 5G in the capital. The messages have confirmed that Vodafone and Idea users will soon get a chance to experience 5G network speed. In some of the messages, Vodafone has even asked some of its users to upgrade their SIM to experience fast internet.

The messages read "Good News!! Vi network is being upgraded to 5G! Your network experience will now be superior, soon you will experience better coverage and superfast Internet service in Delhi-NCR with our Vi network."

Another message read, “Important Notice: Vi is upgrading its network to 5G. Upgrade your SIM today or else your data speed will be reduced.”

While Vodafone Idea has provided details about the region in which it will start offering a 5G network, there’s no definitive details about the timeline of the rollout. Other telecom carriers Reliance Jio and Airtel have announced that their 5G rollout will happen by the end of this year.

A total of four companies have purchased 5G spectrum bands which includes: Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Adani Data Networks. The companies have also paid the first installment of their 5G spectrum auction dues to DoT. Reliance Jio paid Rs 7,864.78 crore, Vodafone Idea has paid Rs 1,679.98 crore and Adani Data Networks has paid a sum of Rs 18.94 crore. Airtel has paid four annual installments in advance, which totals to Rs 8312.4 crores.