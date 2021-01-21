comscore Vi (Vodafone Idea) has partnered with MFine to offer free consultations
Vi (Vodafone Idea) has partnered with MFine to help users connect with doctors and hospitals at no extra charge, right from their homes.

The Vi app also has a one-month free MFine Care membership code inside of the Unlock a better tomorrow section. (Image: Vi)

Vi earlier known as Vodafone Idea has partnered with MFine to help users connect with doctors and hospitals at no extra charge. The company claims that this will help people stay connected with doctors for advice during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, when people are not wanting to physically visit hospitals for consultations as it is too risky. Also Read - Vi extends weekend data rollover offer to April 17 for prepaid users

MFine is an AI-powered healthcare platform that helps people connect with over 4,000 doctors from over 600 reputed hospitals across 35 specialities via chat and video conferencing. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best plans with 2GB data and unlimited calls

The company has not stated, till when the company will provide free access to MFine. After the promotion ends, people will have to pay for consultations. We have reached out to Vi for clarity on this. Also Read - Vodafone Idea (Vi) double data offer: Three prepaid plans with major data benefits

To connect with doctors on MFine for free Vi customers will have to process themselves through the Vi app. Inside of the Vi app, customers will have to head over into the unlock a better tomorrow with Vi section. Inside of the section, they will have to tap on the MFine view detail option. This will bring up a description of the service and provide you with a claim your benefit option, which when tapped will bring up a disclaimer with a proceed button. After you accept, the app will redirect you to the MFine app, where you will be required to register with your Vi number, select your ailment, select a doctor, and start the consultation.

The Vi app also has a one-month free MFine Care membership code inside of the Unlock a better tomorrow section. Using this will get members 50 percent off on all consultations, along with an additional 20 percent off on health check packages.

Published Date: January 21, 2021 7:42 PM IST
  • Published Date: January 21, 2021 7:42 PM IST

