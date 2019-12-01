As expected, telecom operator Vodafone Idea has hiked its prepaid plan prices. In an official statement, the company said that the new plans will go live starting December 3 2019. Prices of new prepaid plans start at Rs 19 with 2 days validity, and go all the way up to Rs 2,399 offering 365 days validity. As per rough calculations, the plans see a hike of nearly 42 percent. The plans come with on-net (Vodafone Idea to Vodafone Idea) calling, and off-net calling (Vodafone Idea to other operators) post free usage will be priced at 6 paise per minute.

“VIL continues to actively invest in building digital infrastructure by embedding new age technologies to make its network future-fit. Building on its largest spectrum footprint and by accelerating its network integration, VIL is speedily expanding both its coverage and capacity. It is well on track to offer 4G services to 1 billion Indian citizens by March 2020,” the company said in a statement. So, without any further ado, let’s look at the plans.

Vodafone Idea unlimited sachet

This is the most affordable plan from the telecom operator made available at Rs 19. Under this plan, you get 2 days validity, 100 free SMS, and 150MB data. The plan also includes unlimited on-net (to Vodafone Idea customers) calls. Off-net (to other operators) calls will be charged as per base tariff rate.

Combo recharge vouchers

Vodafone Idea is offering two combo recharge vouchers available at Rs 49 and Rs 79. Both offer a validity of 28 days. The Rs 49 plan comes bundled with 100MB data and Rs 38 talk time. Outgoing calls under this plan will be charged at 2.5 paise per second. The Rs 79 plan, on the other hand, offers 200MB data and Rs 64 talk time. Voice calls made under this plan will be priced at 1 paisa per second.

Unlimited plans (28 days validity)

The telco is offering four unlimited plans with 28 days validity and an FUP of 1,000 minutes worth off-net calls (to other networks). The base plan is available for Rs 149 which offers 2GB data, and 300 free local and national SMS. Next is the Rs 249 plan which offers 100 daily SMS and 1.5GB daily data. The other two plans are available at Rs 299 and Rs 399, both offering 100 free SMS daily. The Rs 299 plan offers 2GB daily data, whereas the Rs 399 plan offers 3GB daily data.

Vodafone Idea unlimited plans (84 days validity)

There are three Vodafone Idea prepaid plans with 84 days validity. They all offer unlimited voice calls with an FUP of 3,000 minutes. The base plan is available for Rs 379 and comes with 6GB data, 1,000 free SMS. Then you have Rs 599 plan with 1.5GB daily data and 100 free SMS daily. The last plan is available for Rs 699, and it comes with 2GB daily data and 100 free SMS daily.

Annual packs (365 days validity)

There are two prepaid plans that offer 365 days validity, and unlimited voice calls with an FUP of 12,000 minutes. The base plan is available for Rs 1,499 and it offers total of 24GB data, and 3,600 free SMS. The higher plan is available for Rs 2,399 which comes with 1.5GB daily data and 100 free SMS daily.

Vodafone Idea first recharges

These recharges are for new customers who join the Vodafone Idea network. There are four plans, three with 28 days validity and one with 84 days validity. The first one is available for Rs 97 and it comes with a talk time of Rs 45. You get 28 days validity, 100MB data and 1 paise per second calling rate.

The next one is available for Rs 197 and Rs 297, both offering 1,000 minutes of off net calling, and 28 days validity. The Rs 197 plan comes with 2GB data and 300 free SMS, whereas the Rs 297 plan offers 1.5GB daily data and 100 free SMS. Lastly, you have Rs 647 prepaid plan with 3,000 minutes of off-net calling, 1.5GB daily data, 100 free SMS daily and 84 days validity.