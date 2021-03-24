Vodafone Idea has hiked the prices of two of its Family postpaid plans across the country. The price of the Vi Family postpaid plan of Rs 598 has been increased to Rs 649, while the Rs 749 plan now comes at Rs 799, respectively. Also Read - How to watch India vs England T20 series matches live for free with Disney+ Hotstar

Apart from the Rs 649 and Rs 799 plans, Vi also offers Vi Family postpaid plans of Rs 999, Rs 948, and Rs 1,348, as per a Telecom Talk report. Do keep in mind that all Vi Family postpaid plans offer 200GB of data rollover benefit, along with a yearly subscription to Amazon Prime, ZEE5, Vi movies & TV, and mobile protection insurance. Also, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per month are included as well. Also Read - Vodafone-idea (Vi) launches six new recharge plans with free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

We take a look at the benefits offered by Vi Family postpaid plans: Also Read - Vi offering health insurance with Rs 51, Rs 301 prepaid plans: Check benefits

Vi Family postpaid plan of Rs 649: Unlimited calls, 80GB of data, and more

The Vi Family postpaid monthly plan of Rs 649 was previously priced at Rs 598, according to a Telecom Talk report. It offers two connections including one primary and one add-on connection. It bundles a total of 80GB of data, where 50GB is for the primary connection and 30GB is for the secondary connection. More benefits included in the plan are unlimited calling and a total of 100 free SMS.

Vi Family postpaid plan of Rs 799: Unlimited calls, 120GB of data, and more

The Vi Family postpaid plan of Rs 799 was priced at Rs 749 before the hike. It offers a total of three connections where one is a primary connection, while the rest are add-ons. Those who go for this plan can avail a total of 120GB of data, where 60GB is for primary and 30GB each is for secondary connections. Similar to the Vi Family postpaid plan of Rs 649, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per month are bundled as well.

Vi Family postpaid plans of Rs 948, Rs 999, Rs 1,348: Benefits

The Vi Family postpaid plan of Rs 948 offers two connections – one primary and one add-on. Primary connection users get 150GB of data per month, whereas the add-on connection users get 30GB of monthly data, respectively. At Rs 249 per month, a total of five connections can be added.

The Rs 999 postpaid plan offers five connections including a primary connection and four add-on connections. Users get a total of 200GB of data, where 80GB of data is for the primary connection user, while 30GB each for secondary users.

Finally, the Vi Family postpaid plan of Rs 1,348 offers unlimited data benefits to primary connection users and up to 30GB of data to secondary connection users.