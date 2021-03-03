Vi Hospicare plans launched; will provide cover of up to Rs 2,000 per day

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has launched two new prepaid plans, priced at Rs 51 and Rs 301, in partnership with Aditya Birla Health Insurance. The former is an add-on pack, whereas the latter acts as a standalone plan. Both the plans are called “Vi Hospicare” and come with the same list of health insurance benefits. Also Read - Top postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel, Vi with free Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video access

What telecom benefits do the plans offer?

Under the Rs 51 prepaid plan, users will get 500 SMSes for 28 days. This does not include any additional calling or data benefits and can be only added on top of your existing plans.

Under the Rs 301 prepaid plan, Vi offers users 1.5GB of daily data along with 2GB additional data and unlimited voice calling benefits for 28 days.

What medical benefits do the plans offer?

Both these plans come bundled with health insurance benefits, with a cover of Rs 1,000 worth of hospitalisation expenses per day for up to 10 days and Rs 2,000 per day on ICU expenses. The benefit of ICU treatment can be extended by 28 days on every continuous recharge. The insurance benefits are only available for people in the age groups of 18 years to 55 years and in sound health. The customers also required not to have a hazardous occupation.

Insurance coverage will be available at all major hospitals (government and private). Eligible customers will be able to claim the benefit by showing a scanned copy of their discharge certificate, which will verified before processing the amount.

To recall, Airtel also provides similar life insurance benefits with select prepaid recharge plans in partnership with HDFC Life Insurance.