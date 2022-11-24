comscore Vi introduces new IR roaming packs for Fifa fans: Check details
News

Vodafone Idea introduces new IR roaming packs for Fifa World Cup fans

Telecom

Here is everything we know about the four new international roaming plans introduced by Vodafone Idea.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea has introduced four new IR roaming plans for FIFA fans.
  • These plans range between Rs 2,999 and Rs 6,999.
  • These plans come with a validity of seven days and 28 days.
vodafone first text SMS auction

Vodafone Idea today introduced four new international roaming plans for its subscribers who are travelling to watch the FIFA World Cup 2023 in Qatar. The telecom giant said that as a part of its updated international roaming packs, it is offering packs that offer a validity between seven days to 28 days to its subscribers. Vodafone Idea said these IR packs give its “users a wide bouquet to choose from depending on the length of their stay in Qatar.” Also Read - How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 for free on JioCinema

So, here is everything we know about Vodafone Idea’s new IR roaming plans: Also Read - Jio launches 5 new international roaming plans ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022: Check details

Vodafone Idea Rs 2,999 IR plan

This IR pack offers 2GB of data along with 200 minutes of local and outgoing calls to India and free incoming calls. This plan also offers outgoing calls at Rs 35 per minute along with 25 SMSs and it comes with a validity of seven days. Also Read - Vi Max postpaid plans launched, offer Disney+ Hotstar and Prime Video benefits

Vodafone Idea Rs 3,999 IR plan

This IR pack offers 3GB of data along with 300 minutes of local and outgoing calls to India and free incoming calls. This plan also offers outgoing calls at Rs 35 per minute along with 50 SMSs and it comes with a validity of 10 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 4,499 IR plan

This IR pack offers 5GB of data along with 500 minutes of local and outgoing calls to India and free incoming calls. This plan also offers outgoing calls at Rs 35 per minute along with 100 SMSs and it comes with a validity of 14 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 5,999 IR plan

This IR pack offers 5GB of data along with 500 minutes of local and outgoing calls to India and free incoming calls. This plan also offers outgoing calls at Rs 35 per minute along with 100 SMSs and it comes with a validity of 28 days.

It is worth noting that Vodafone Idea is not the only telecom operator that has introduced special international roaming plans for FIFA World Cup fans in India. Earlier this month, Jio introduced five new international roaming plans in India for FIFA fans. The company had introduced IR plans worth Rs 1,122, Rs 1,599, Rs 3,999, Rs 5,122, and Rs 6,799 in India.

  • Published Date: November 24, 2022 6:39 PM IST
