comscore Vi introduces Rs 82 pack with Sony LIV subscription for prepaid users
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Vodafone Idea Introduces New Rs 82 Add On Pack For Prepaid Users Check Details
News

Vodafone Idea introduces new Rs 82 add-on pack for prepaid users: Check details

Telecom

Vi revealed that its newly introduced Rs 82 prepaid add-on plan comes with a validity of 14 days and it offers 4GB of data. In addition to this, the Rs 82 prepaid plan offers a SonyLIV premium subscription.

Vi-Vodafone-Idea-WiFi calling

Vodafone Idea, also known as Vi, today announced a new plan for its prepaid users. The telecom giant today introduced an add-on prepaid plan worth Rs 82 in India today. In addition to other benefits this new add-on plan gives users a premium subscription of SonyLIV. Also Read - Vodafone Idea prepaid plans with unlimited voice calls and more benefits for under Rs 300

Vi Rs 82 plan benefits

Vi revealed that its newly introduced Rs 82 prepaid add-on plan comes with a validity of 14 days and it offers 4GB of data. In addition to this, the Rs 82 prepaid plan offers a SonyLIV premium subscription that is valid for 28 days, a time period that is much longer than the validity of this plan. Also Read - Vodafone Idea introduces 5 new prepaid plans in India starting at Rs 29: Know details

Apart from this, the Rs 82 plan offers users access to Vodafone Idea’s content library, which in turn includes access to Vi Movies & TV within the Vi app. Vi Movies & TV app has over 450 live TV channels, live news channels and premium content from other OTT apps. Also Read - 5G spectrum auction in India to be held in June this year: Ashwini Vaishnaw

It is worth noting that the SonyLIV subscription that is included with the Rs 82 plan is restricted to mobile devices. Vi subscribers, who want to view the content from the OTT service on their TVs will have to subscribe to one of the three available subscription plans for the platform. The list includes Rs 299 monthly premium plan, Rs 699 plan that comes with a validity of six months and a Rs 999 plan that is valid for a year.

What else ?

Interestingly, the update comes shortly after the Vodafone Idea introduced three new prepaid plans in India last month. The company introduced a prepaid plan worth Rs 98, that offers 200MB of data and unlimited voice calls for a span of 15 days. However, this plan does not offer free SMSs.

The second prepaid plan that the company introduced last month includes a plan worth Rs 195. This prepaid plan comes with a validity of 31 days and it offers 2GB of data along with unlimited voice calls to the users. In addition to this, the Rs 185 plan also offers 300 SMSs and Vi Movies and TV subscription to the users.

Lastly, the prepaid plan worth Rs 319 offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day and 2GB of daily data, that totals to 62GB of data for a span of 31 days. Subscribers also get a Vi Movies and TV subscription with this plan.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 9, 2022 7:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vi introduces Rs 82 pack for prepaid users: Check details
Telecom
Vi introduces Rs 82 pack for prepaid users: Check details
Toyota announces investment of Rs 4,800 crore to build EV parts in India

automobile

Toyota announces investment of Rs 4,800 crore to build EV parts in India

Vivo X80 Pro, X80 details revealed ahead of launch: Check details

Mobiles

Vivo X80 Pro, X80 details revealed ahead of launch: Check details

OnePlus rolls out first OxygenOS update for OnePlus 10R 5G

Mobiles

OnePlus rolls out first OxygenOS update for OnePlus 10R 5G

MG Motor India sells over 1 lakh units since launch

automobile

MG Motor India sells over 1 lakh units since launch

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vi introduces Rs 82 pack for prepaid users: Check details

Toyota announces investment of Rs 4,800 crore to build EV parts in India

Vivo X80 Pro, X80 details revealed ahead of launch: Check details

MG Motor India sells over 1 lakh units since launch

WhatsApp Companion Mode in works: Here s what it does

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022

BGR Talks with Muralikrishnan B

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Cryptocurrency Market Today (9 May 2022): क्रिप्टो मार्केट में नहीं थम रही गिरावट, Polkadot और Cardano को बड़ा झटका

BGMI के Miramar मैप की ये 5 लोकेशन हैं बेस्ट, गेम जीतने और रैंक बढ़ाने में मिलेगी मदद

New State Mobile प्लेयर्स को लगा झटका, चिकन डिनर की खुशी रह जाएगी आधी-अधूरी

5 बैक कैमरों के साथ आ रहा Nokia N73 स्मार्टफोन, मिल सकता है 200MP मेन कैमरा

Free Fire MAX में बिना डायमंड खर्च किए Haven Guardian Parachute पाने का शानदार मौका, जानें कैसे

Latest Videos

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video

Features

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video
Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Check out the Great Deals and offers on Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and more

News

Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Check out the Great Deals and offers on Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and more
BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999