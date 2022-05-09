Vodafone Idea, also known as Vi, today announced a new plan for its prepaid users. The telecom giant today introduced an add-on prepaid plan worth Rs 82 in India today. In addition to other benefits this new add-on plan gives users a premium subscription of SonyLIV. Also Read - Vodafone Idea prepaid plans with unlimited voice calls and more benefits for under Rs 300

Vi Rs 82 plan benefits

Vi revealed that its newly introduced Rs 82 prepaid add-on plan comes with a validity of 14 days and it offers 4GB of data. In addition to this, the Rs 82 prepaid plan offers a SonyLIV premium subscription that is valid for 28 days, a time period that is much longer than the validity of this plan. Also Read - Vodafone Idea introduces 5 new prepaid plans in India starting at Rs 29: Know details

Apart from this, the Rs 82 plan offers users access to Vodafone Idea’s content library, which in turn includes access to Vi Movies & TV within the Vi app. Vi Movies & TV app has over 450 live TV channels, live news channels and premium content from other OTT apps. Also Read - 5G spectrum auction in India to be held in June this year: Ashwini Vaishnaw

It is worth noting that the SonyLIV subscription that is included with the Rs 82 plan is restricted to mobile devices. Vi subscribers, who want to view the content from the OTT service on their TVs will have to subscribe to one of the three available subscription plans for the platform. The list includes Rs 299 monthly premium plan, Rs 699 plan that comes with a validity of six months and a Rs 999 plan that is valid for a year.

What else ?

Interestingly, the update comes shortly after the Vodafone Idea introduced three new prepaid plans in India last month. The company introduced a prepaid plan worth Rs 98, that offers 200MB of data and unlimited voice calls for a span of 15 days. However, this plan does not offer free SMSs.

The second prepaid plan that the company introduced last month includes a plan worth Rs 195. This prepaid plan comes with a validity of 31 days and it offers 2GB of data along with unlimited voice calls to the users. In addition to this, the Rs 185 plan also offers 300 SMSs and Vi Movies and TV subscription to the users.

Lastly, the prepaid plan worth Rs 319 offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day and 2GB of daily data, that totals to 62GB of data for a span of 31 days. Subscribers also get a Vi Movies and TV subscription with this plan.