Vi is giving 5GB extra data to select users: How to claim this offer

Vodafone Idea is giving 5G extra data to prepaid users: How you can claim this offer

Vodafone Idea has announced a special offer for all its prepaid subscribers. As a part of this offer, the company is offering 5GB of additional data to select prepaid users.

  • Vi has announced a new offer for its prepaid users.
  • Vi is giving 5GB extra data to its prepaid subscribers.
  • Vi’s offer is available for a limited time period.
Vodafone Idea, also known as Vi, has announced Republic Day offer for its prepaid subscribers. As a part of this offer, the telecom company is offering 5GB of additional data to all its prepaid subscribers who their Vodafone Idea mobile numbers with a recharge value of Rs 299 and above. The company says that this additional data will be provided to all its prepaid subscribers at no additional cost. The company also says this additional 5GB data will come with a validity of 28 days. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 down to Rs 50,999 with bank offer: Check details

Furthermore, the company said that the Vodafone Idea prepaid subscribers who recharge their mobile numbers with plans ranging between Rs 199 and Rs 299 will get 2GB of additional data at no additional cost. This data will come with a validity of 28 days. It is worth noting that the telecom company has a total of nine prepaid plans valued between Rs 199 and Rs 299 that are eligible for the 2GB additional data. The list includes plans worth Rs 199, Rs 209, Rs 219, Rs 239, Rs 249, Rs 269, Rs 279, Rs 298 and Rs 299. All plans valued greater than Rs 299 are eligible for 5GB of free data. Also Read - Infinix Note 12i alternatives: Poco M4 Pro, Tecno Pova 4, and more

As far as availability is concerned, this offer is available to the Vodafone Idea prepaid subscribers starting today and it will be available until February 7, 2023. The company says that its prepaid subscribers will be able to get these benefits only if they use the company’s Vi app to recharge their mobile numbers. Also Read - Apple rolls out critical iOS update for 10-year-old iPhone 5s

How to get 5GB (or 2GB) extra data on your Vi prepaid recharge

Step 1: Download and install Vodafone Idea’s Vi app from Google’s Play Store or Apple’s App Store on your smartphone.

Step 2: Enter your Vi number and log into the Vi app.

Step 3: Select the prepaid plan that you want to recharge your mobile number with. Note that you will get 2GB of additional data if you pick a plan between Rs 199 and Rs 299. You will get 5GB of additional data if you pick a prepaid plan that is valued higher than Rs 299.

Step 4: Select your mode of payment.

Step 5: Make the payment.

Once you make the payment, Vodafone Idea will credit 5GB or 2GB of additional data based on your recharge value in addition to enabling the plan that you opted for.

  • Published Date: January 25, 2023 9:01 PM IST
