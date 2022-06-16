Vi will give you Rs 100 per month if you buy a 4G phone

Vodafone Idea, popularly known as Vi, wants all its subscribers to switch to 4G connectivity. To facilitate this switch, the telecom giant is offering a cashback of Rs 100 per month to subscribers to its 2G subscribers who buy a 4G-enabled smartphone. Also Read - Vi launches add-on plan with SonyLIV Premium subscription for postpaid users: Check details

This offer, as first spotted by Telecom Talk, is available only to the company’s prepaid subscribers who are using 2G connectivity. As a part of the offer, Vodafone Idea will offer a cashback of Rs 100 per month to the eligible subscribers for a span of 24 months on recharges made on prepaid plans worth Rs 299 and above. In total, the company will offer a cashback of up to Rs 2,400 for a span of up to two years. Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vi likely to hike tariff by Diwali 2022: Report

All the Vodafone Idea prepaid recharge plans for which this cashback offer can be redeemed include: Unlimited plans worth Rs 299, Rs 359, Rs 351, Rs 409, Rs 399, Rs 479, Rs 475, Rs 501, Rs 539, Rs 599, Rs 666, Rs 699, Rs 719, Rs 701, Rs 839, Rs 901, Rs 1,449, Rs 2,899, Rs 3,099. Also Read - Travelling abroad? Vi has launched new international packs with data, voice calling benefits

However, getting the cashback of Rs 100 per month isn’t as simple. Eligible customers will have to avail this offer up to June 30, 2022. They will also have to recharge their prepaid connections with a minimum recharge value of Rs 299 per month consistently for a span of up to two years, based on the phone that they have purchased, in order to be eligible to get this offer. Also, the cashback coupon itself is valid for 30 days only, which means that if a subscriber fails to redeem the coupon with the 30 days of getting it, they won’t be able to redeem it next month. However, they will keep getting fresh coupons when they recharge their Vi prepaid numbers.

Additionally, this offer can be redeemed via the company’s Vi app only and 2G subscribers will get benefits only the first time when they purchase a 4G-enabled smartphone.

How to get Rs 100 cashback on switching from 2G to 4G

Step 1: Buy a 4G-enabled smartphone.

Step 2: If you are an eligible customer, you will get a message from Vi informing you about the offer.

Step 3: Recharge your Vi number with a prepaid plan worth Rs 299 or above unlimited packs to be eligible for the monthly cashback coupons.

Step 4: Download Vi app to view your monthly cashback coupons in My Coupons section of the app.

Step 5: Redeem the monthly cashback coupon.