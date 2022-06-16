comscore Vi will give you Rs 100 per month if you buy a 4G phone
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Vodafone Idea Is Giving Rs 100 Per Month To Subscribers Who Switch From 2g To 4g
News

Vodafone Idea is giving Rs 100 per month to subscribers who switch from 2G to 4G

Telecom

Vodafone Idea will give Rs 100 per month to 2G subscribers who switch to a 4G connection. This offer is valid until June 30, 2022.

Vi Rs 100 offer

Image: Vi

Vodafone Idea, popularly known as Vi, wants all its subscribers to switch to 4G connectivity. To facilitate this switch, the telecom giant is offering a cashback of Rs 100 per month to subscribers to its 2G subscribers who buy a 4G-enabled smartphone. Also Read - Vi launches add-on plan with SonyLIV Premium subscription for postpaid users: Check details

This offer, as first spotted by Telecom Talk, is available only to the company’s prepaid subscribers who are using 2G connectivity. As a part of the offer, Vodafone Idea will offer a cashback of Rs 100 per month to the eligible subscribers for a span of 24 months on recharges made on prepaid plans worth Rs 299 and above. In total, the company will offer a cashback of up to Rs 2,400 for a span of up to two years. Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vi likely to hike tariff by Diwali 2022: Report

All the Vodafone Idea prepaid recharge plans for which this cashback offer can be redeemed include: Unlimited plans worth Rs 299, Rs 359, Rs 351, Rs 409, Rs 399, Rs 479, Rs 475, Rs 501, Rs 539, Rs 599, Rs 666, Rs 699, Rs 719, Rs 701, Rs 839, Rs 901, Rs 1,449, Rs 2,899, Rs 3,099. Also Read - Travelling abroad? Vi has launched new international packs with data, voice calling benefits

However, getting the cashback of Rs 100 per month isn’t as simple. Eligible customers will have to avail this offer up to June 30, 2022. They will also have to recharge their prepaid connections with a minimum recharge value of Rs 299 per month consistently for a span of up to two years, based on the phone that they have purchased, in order to be eligible to get this offer. Also, the cashback coupon itself is valid for 30 days only, which means that if a subscriber fails to redeem the coupon with the 30 days of getting it, they won’t be able to redeem it next month. However, they will keep getting fresh coupons when they recharge their Vi prepaid numbers.

Additionally, this offer can be redeemed via the company’s Vi app only and 2G subscribers will get benefits only the first time when they purchase a 4G-enabled smartphone.

How to get Rs 100 cashback on switching from 2G to 4G

Step 1: Buy a 4G-enabled smartphone.

Step 2: If you are an eligible customer, you will get a message from Vi informing you about the offer.

Step 3: Recharge your Vi number with a prepaid plan worth Rs 299 or above unlimited packs to be eligible for the monthly cashback coupons.

Step 4: Download Vi app to view your monthly cashback coupons in My Coupons section of the app.

Step 5: Redeem the monthly cashback coupon.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 16, 2022 12:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Facebook is planning to redesign its app soon: Here s why
Apps
Facebook is planning to redesign its app soon: Here s why
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G model expected to debut soon

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G model expected to debut soon

Apple may bring entry level iPad with A14 chip, 5G connectivity, and USB-C port

Mobiles

Apple may bring entry level iPad with A14 chip, 5G connectivity, and USB-C port

How to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online for free

Entertainment

How to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online for free

Google Maps new feature will convince you to stay at home

Apps

Google Maps new feature will convince you to stay at home

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vi will give you Rs 100 per month if you buy a 4G phone

5G to roll out in India

Facebook is planning to redesign its app soon: Here s why

The Oppo K10 5G is available for Sale in India today

Apple may bring entry level iPad with A14 chip, 5G connectivity, and USB-C port

Microsoft begins developing games

How to set up Emergency SOS

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Related Topics

Latest Videos

5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinnidia

News

5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinnidia
Microsoft begins developing games for Microsoft Team to Know more Watch the Video

Features

Microsoft begins developing games for Microsoft Team to Know more Watch the Video
The Oppo K10 5G is available for Sale in India today price, offers to know more Watch the video

News

The Oppo K10 5G is available for Sale in India today price, offers to know more Watch the video
How to set up Emergency SOS Features in Android and iphone to know more details Watch the video

Features

How to set up Emergency SOS Features in Android and iphone to know more details Watch the video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999