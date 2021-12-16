Vodafone-Idea (Vi) launches four new plans for subscribers in India including Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666, and Rs 699. All four plans are listed on the official website as well as the mobile app. These plans are already available for purchase. Also Read - Best prepaid plans under Rs 399 from BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Reliance Jio

-In terms of benefits, the Jio Rs 155 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB of data along with unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS. This one comes with a validity of 24 days.

-The newly launched Rs 239 prepaid plan offers 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day with a validity of 24 days.

The next newly introduced plan from Vodafone Idea comes for Rs 666. This plan offers users unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day along with Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights offer. The plan comes with a validity of 77 days. It also comes with access to Vi Movies & TV VIP.

-The fourth plan worth Rs 699 offers 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day with a validity of 54 days. Other benefits include — Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights. It also comes with access to Vi Movies & TV VIP.

Vodafone-Idea alongside Airtel and Reliance Jio recently hiked prices of its prepaid plans by up to Rs 500. All revised recharge plans are available since the beginning of this month. Check out new Vi prepaid plans here:

–Rs 79 voice plan price hiked to Rs 99

–Rs 149 plan price increased to Rs 179

–Rs 219 plan price increased to Rs 269

–Rs 249 plan price hiked to Rs 299

–Rs 299 plan price hiked to Rs 359

–Rs 399 plan price hiked to Rs 479

–Rs 449 plan price increased to Rs 539

–Rs 379 plan price increase to Rs 459

–Rs 599 plan price hiked to Rs 719

–Rs 699 prepaid plan price hiked to Rs 839

–Rs 1499 plan price increased to Rs 1799

–Rs 2399 prepaid plan price hiked to Rs 2899

–Rs 48 data add-on price increased to Rs 58

–Rs 98 data add-on price hiked to Rs 118

–Rs 251 data plan price increased to Rs 298

–Rs 351 data plan price increased to Rs 418