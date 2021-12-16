comscore Vodafone-Idea launches four new prepaid plans with unlimited data, up to 3GB data: Check details
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Vodafone-Idea launches four new prepaid plans with unlimited data, up to 3GB data: Check details
News

Vodafone-Idea launches four new prepaid plans with unlimited data, up to 3GB data: Check details

Telecom

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) launches four new plans for subscribers in India including Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666, and Rs 699. All four plans are listed on the official website as well as the mobile app. These plans are already available for purchase.

Vi-vodafone-idea

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) launches four new plans for subscribers in India including Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666, and Rs 699. All four plans are listed on the official website as well as the mobile app. These plans are already available for purchase. Also Read - Best prepaid plans under Rs 399 from BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Reliance Jio

-In terms of benefits, the Jio Rs 155 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB of data along with unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS. This one comes with a validity of 24 days. Also Read - Reliance Jio Re 1 recharge plan validity and data revised: Here’s what it offers now

-The newly launched Rs 239 prepaid plan offers 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day with a validity of 24 days. Also Read - Vodafone Idea teams up with 'Hungama Music' to offer a premium music streaming service

-The Rs 666 plan offers unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day, and services such as Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights.

The next newly introduced plan from Vodafone Idea comes for Rs 666. This plan offers users unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day along with Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights offer. The plan comes with a validity of 77 days. It also comes with access to Vi Movies & TV VIP.

-The fourth plan worth Rs 699 offers 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day with a validity of 54 days. Other benefits include — Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights. It also comes with access to Vi Movies & TV VIP.

Vodafone-Idea alongside Airtel and Reliance Jio recently hiked prices of its prepaid plans by up to Rs 500. All revised recharge plans are available since the beginning of this month. Check out new Vi prepaid plans here:

–Rs 79 voice plan price hiked to Rs 99

–Rs 149 plan price increased to Rs 179

–Rs 219 plan price increased to Rs 269

–Rs 249 plan price hiked to Rs 299

–Rs 299 plan price hiked to Rs 359

–Rs 399 plan price hiked to Rs 479

–Rs 449 plan price increased to Rs 539

–Rs 379 plan price increase to Rs 459

–Rs 599 plan price hiked to Rs 719

–Rs 699 prepaid plan price hiked to Rs 839

–Rs 1499 plan price increased to Rs 1799

–Rs 2399 prepaid plan price hiked to Rs 2899

–Rs 48 data add-on price increased to Rs 58

–Rs 98 data add-on price hiked to Rs 118

–Rs 251 data plan price increased to Rs 298

–Rs 351 data plan price increased to Rs 418

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 16, 2021 2:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays
Features
Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays
Smartphones to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

News

Smartphones to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

OnePlus Nord 2 CE launch date leaked, early launch expected

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2 CE launch date leaked, early launch expected

Meta expands bug bounty program, to reward at least $500 for data scraping discoveries

News

Meta expands bug bounty program, to reward at least $500 for data scraping discoveries

Here's how you can create, join, use audio-chat rooms on Twitter Spaces: Step-by-step guide

How To

Here's how you can create, join, use audio-chat rooms on Twitter Spaces: Step-by-step guide

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

Smartphones to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

OnePlus Nord 2 CE launch date leaked, early launch expected

Meta expands bug bounty program, to reward at least $500 for data scraping discoveries

Here's how you can create, join, use audio-chat rooms on Twitter Spaces: Step-by-step guide

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

BMW iX Launched in India

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone-Idea launches four new prepaid plans with unlimited data, up to 3GB data

Telecom

Vodafone-Idea launches four new prepaid plans with unlimited data, up to 3GB data
Top prepaid plans under Rs 399 from BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio with unlimited calls, daily data, and more

Telecom

Top prepaid plans under Rs 399 from BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio with unlimited calls, daily data, and more
Reliance Jio Re 1 recharge plan validity and data revised: Here s what it offers now

Telecom

Reliance Jio Re 1 recharge plan validity and data revised: Here s what it offers now
Vodafone Idea to offer 6 months subscription of Hungama Music for free

Entertainment

Vodafone Idea to offer 6 months subscription of Hungama Music for free
Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio plans under Rs 250: Check the list of revised plans, benefits, validity and more

Telecom

Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio plans under Rs 250: Check the list of revised plans, benefits, validity and more

हिंदी समाचार

Snap 2021: Snapchat ने बताया भारत में इस साल किन लेंस का रहा दबदबा, देखें लिस्ट

Free Fire New Age इवेंट में फ्री पा सकते हैं Frozen Clown Skyboard स्किन, जानिए तरीका

Instagram के इस नए फीचर से TikTok को मिलेगी चुनौती

BGMI और PUBG Mobile में एयर-ड्रॉप लूटते वक्त कभी न करें ये 3 गलतियां

Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) या PUBG Mobile में ब्रिज कैंपिंग कैसे करें? यहां जानें कुछ बेस्ट टिप्स

Latest Videos

Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149

News

Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149
BMW iX Launched | Vikram Pahwa, President BMW Group India talks about the Newly Launched EV

Features

BMW iX Launched | Vikram Pahwa, President BMW Group India talks about the Newly Launched EV
Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features

News

Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under ₹ 20,000

News

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under ₹ 20,000

News

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays
Features
Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays
Smartphones to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

News

Smartphones to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
OnePlus Nord 2 CE launch date leaked, early launch expected

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2 CE launch date leaked, early launch expected
Meta expands bug bounty program, to reward at least $500 for data scraping discoveries

News

Meta expands bug bounty program, to reward at least $500 for data scraping discoveries
Here's how you can create, join, use audio-chat rooms on Twitter Spaces: Step-by-step guide

How To

Here's how you can create, join, use audio-chat rooms on Twitter Spaces: Step-by-step guide

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Apple IPhone 13
Apple IPhone 13

79,900

Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max

1,29,900

Best Sellers