Vodafone Idea launches Rs 151 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Vodafone Idea has launched its affordable prepaid plan, priced at Rs 151, with three months subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. The Rs 151 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea is not an unlimited benefits plan. With this plan, users get 8GB of data for 30 days. With this data pack, the Disney+ Hotstar benefit bundled is given for three months only, reports Telecom Talks.

The telco introduced two prepaid plans, priced at Rs. 499 and Rs. 1,066 during IPL 2022. Both come with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio offers its Rs 149 prepaid plan with a short validity of 20 days. With this plan, users get 20GB of total data (1GB every day), unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day along with all the Jio apps. Post the consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, the internet speed reduces to 64 Kbps.

Meanwhile, users can also choose any caller tune from Vi’s wide repertoire of popular musical compositions spanning 20+ languages and 10+ genres catering to every taste and mood such as Romance, Bhakti, Melody, Comedy, Folk, Classical, Regional, Inspirational, and a lot more.

The offering can be availed by caller tune subscribers on the music section of the Vi app at no extra cost. New users can enjoy this exciting benefit through a special monthly recharge plan bundled with the entire caller tunes catalogue for free at a subscription fee of Rs. 69. The caller tunes offering is also available to Vi users, with unlimited song downloads, at a monthly plan of Rs. 49, quarterly plan of Rs. 99, and an annual plan of Rs. 249.

Additionally, Vi customers can groove to Vi’s huge library of 22 million+ Ad free music across 20 languages, with HD voice quality and unlimited downloads, through an exclusive 6 months premium subscription offer at no extra cost.

Vi recently launched a cashback program for its 2G users who will shift to 4G. The telco is offering a Rs. 100 cashback to 2G users who will buy a 4G-enabled smartphone.