comscore Vodafone Idea launches Rs 151 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 151 Prepaid Plan With Disney Hotstar Subscription Check Details
News

Vodafone Idea launches Rs 151 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check details

Telecom

Vi recently launched a cashback program for its 2G users who will shift to 4G. The telco is offering a Rs. 100 cashback to 2G users who will buy a 4G-enabled smartphone.

Vi (Vodafone Idea)

Vodafone Idea launches Rs 151 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Vodafone Idea has launched its affordable prepaid plan, priced at Rs 151, with three months subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. The Rs 151 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea is not an unlimited benefits plan. With this plan, users get 8GB of data for 30 days. With this data pack, the Disney+ Hotstar benefit bundled is given for three months only, reports Telecom Talks. Also Read - Vodafone Idea opts defers payment of Rs 8,837 crore AGR dues, gets option to pay interest via equity

The telco introduced two prepaid plans, priced at Rs. 499 and Rs. 1,066 during IPL 2022. Both come with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - Indian govt to convert debt into equity in Vodafone Idea ahead of 5G auctions: Report

On the other hand, Reliance Jio offers its Rs 149 prepaid plan with a short validity of 20 days. With this plan, users get 20GB of total data (1GB every day), unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day along with all the Jio apps. Post the consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, the internet speed reduces to 64 Kbps. Also Read - Vodafone Idea is giving Rs 100 per month to subscribers who switch from 2G to 4G

Meanwhile, users can also choose any caller tune from Vi’s wide repertoire of popular musical compositions spanning 20+ languages and 10+ genres catering to every taste and mood such as Romance, Bhakti, Melody, Comedy, Folk, Classical, Regional, Inspirational, and a lot more.

The offering can be availed by caller tune subscribers on the music section of the Vi app at no extra cost. New users can enjoy this exciting benefit through a special monthly recharge plan bundled with the entire caller tunes catalogue for free at a subscription fee of Rs. 69. The caller tunes offering is also available to Vi users, with unlimited song downloads, at a monthly plan of Rs. 49, quarterly plan of Rs. 99, and an annual plan of Rs. 249.

Additionally, Vi customers can groove to Vi’s huge library of 22 million+ Ad free music across 20 languages, with HD voice quality and unlimited downloads, through an exclusive 6 months premium subscription offer at no extra cost.

Vi recently launched a cashback program for its 2G users who will shift to 4G. The telco is offering a Rs. 100 cashback to 2G users who will buy a 4G-enabled smartphone.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 28, 2022 7:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top Airtel prepaid plans with 2GB daily data
Photo Gallery
Top Airtel prepaid plans with 2GB daily data
Indian govt extends deadline for new rules governing VPN service providers

News

Indian govt extends deadline for new rules governing VPN service providers

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best deals on Galaxy S20 FE 5G, iPhone 13 and more

Photo Gallery

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best deals on Galaxy S20 FE 5G, iPhone 13 and more

Mukesh Ambani resigns, son Akash Ambani is Reliance Jio's new chairman

News

Mukesh Ambani resigns, son Akash Ambani is Reliance Jio's new chairman

iQOO 9T spotted online: Everything you need to know

Mobiles

iQOO 9T spotted online: Everything you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vodafone Idea launches Rs 151 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Indian govt extends deadline for new rules governing VPN service providers

Mukesh Ambani resigns, son Akash Ambani is Reliance Jio's new chairman

iQOO 9T spotted online: Everything you need to know

HTC Desire 22 Pro arrives as the Metaverse Phone

New Crypto Tax from July 1: All you need to know about TDS on cryptocurrency

Crypto scams running rampant! FOMO could make you a victim of these scams

Emergency Contacts on Samsung mobile

Use WhatsApp to track menstrual cycle

how to view others Last Seen Feature on Instagram

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with and 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with and 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup
How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video

Features

How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video
How women can use WhatsApp to track their menstrual cycle, To know More Watch the Video

Features

How women can use WhatsApp to track their menstrual cycle, To know More Watch the Video
Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video

News

Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999