comscore Vodafone Idea launches Rs 29 prepaid plan with 14 days validity
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Vodafone Idea launches Rs 29 prepaid plan with 14 days validity and Rs 20 talktime
News

Vodafone Idea launches Rs 29 prepaid plan with 14 days validity and Rs 20 talktime

Telecom

For Vodafone users, this new plan is available under 'AllRounder' prepaid plans. The Idea prepaid users can find it under 'Ratecutter' packs.

  • Published: May 25, 2020 12:14 PM IST
vodafone-idea

Vodafone Idea has launched a new short-term prepaid validity plan for both Vodafone and Idea customers. The low-value Rs 29 prepaid recharge plan offers 14 days of validity with Rs 20 talktime for making voice calls and SMS messages. It also provides 100MB high-speed data for the same validity period. Also Read - Vodafone Idea ने किया अपने इस प्लान में बदलाव, अब मिलेगा ज्यादा फायदा

For Vodafone users, this new plan is available under ‘AllRounder’ prepaid plans. The Idea prepaid users can find it under ‘Ratecutter’ packs. The only catch here is that the Vodafone Rs 29 prepaid recharge plan is limited to the Delhi circle. But we have mostly seen Vodafone expanding the availability to other circles. So it is possible that the plan might soon be given to all customers, first reported by OnlyTech (via NDTV Gadgets360). Also Read - Vodafone revises Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan with 12GB data

The Rs 29 rate cutter plan for Idea prepaid customers also come with identical list of benefits. Here also the plan offers 14 days of validity with Rs 20 talktime for making voice calls and SMS messages. Then there is 100MB high-speed data for the same validity period. Also Read - Vodafone Idea का नया 29 रुपये वाला प्लान, 14 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ मिलेगा टॉकटाइम और डाटा

Talking about more of prepaid plans, Vodafone revised its Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan with 12GB data last week. It means subscribers will now get double the data. Earlier the telecom operator was offering 6GB on the same recharge plan. Vodafone‘s official listing confirms the revised Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan. It lists 12GB high-speed data benefits for 28 days.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

For those unaware, this Vodafone Rs 98 plan with 12GB data benefits is currently limited to select circles at the initial stage. The list of circles where the increased high-speed data is available includes Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh (UP) East. There is no confirmation if the plan will be available to all circles in the coming days.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 25, 2020 12:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme TV, Watch and Buds Air Neo India launch today
News
Realme TV, Watch and Buds Air Neo India launch today
HTC to launch a flagship smartphone in July 2020

News

HTC to launch a flagship smartphone in July 2020

Apple iOS jailbreak released can break virtually any iPhone

News

Apple iOS jailbreak released can break virtually any iPhone

Xiaomi Mi TV now offers curated movies and TV series collections in India

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV now offers curated movies and TV series collections in India

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel launch new 50GB 4G data vouchers

Telecom

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel launch new 50GB 4G data vouchers

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ renders leak ahead of launch

Realme TV, Watch and Buds Air Neo India launch today

HTC to launch a flagship smartphone in July 2020

Apple iOS jailbreak released can break virtually any iPhone

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 800 launched

What is Jio Platforms?

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone Idea launches Rs 29 prepaid plan with 14 days validity and Rs 20 talktime

Telecom

Vodafone Idea launches Rs 29 prepaid plan with 14 days validity and Rs 20 talktime
BSNL launches special Eid prepaid plan with 30GB data

Telecom

BSNL launches special Eid prepaid plan with 30GB data
Australian researchers record world's fastest internet speed

News

Australian researchers record world's fastest internet speed
Vodafone revises Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan with 12GB data

Telecom

Vodafone revises Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan with 12GB data
BSNL Combo 18 Plan brings 1.8GB data per day

Telecom

BSNL Combo 18 Plan brings 1.8GB data per day

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile प्लेयर्स सावधान : वेंडिंग मशीन को Miramar मैप में इसलिए नहीं पहुंचाना है नुकसान

Samsung Galaxy A31 स्मार्टफोन की इंडिया प्राइस लीक, जून के पहले हफ्ते में होगा लॉन्च

JioMart ग्रॉसरी सर्विस भारत में 200 से ज्यादा शहरों में हुई शुरू, क्या आपका एरिया भी है शामिल?

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन Redmi K30i, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme TV, Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo दोपहर 12:30 पर होंगे लॉन्च, यहां देखें ऑनलाइन इवेंट

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ renders leak ahead of launch
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ renders leak ahead of launch
Realme TV, Watch and Buds Air Neo India launch today

News

Realme TV, Watch and Buds Air Neo India launch today
HTC to launch a flagship smartphone in July 2020

News

HTC to launch a flagship smartphone in July 2020
Apple iOS jailbreak released can break virtually any iPhone

News

Apple iOS jailbreak released can break virtually any iPhone
Huawei Enjoy Z 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 800 launched

News

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 800 launched