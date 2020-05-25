Vodafone Idea has launched a new short-term prepaid validity plan for both Vodafone and Idea customers. The low-value Rs 29 prepaid recharge plan offers 14 days of validity with Rs 20 talktime for making voice calls and SMS messages. It also provides 100MB high-speed data for the same validity period. Also Read - Vodafone Idea ने किया अपने इस प्लान में बदलाव, अब मिलेगा ज्यादा फायदा

For Vodafone users, this new plan is available under ‘AllRounder’ prepaid plans. The Idea prepaid users can find it under ‘Ratecutter’ packs. The only catch here is that the Vodafone Rs 29 prepaid recharge plan is limited to the Delhi circle. But we have mostly seen Vodafone expanding the availability to other circles. So it is possible that the plan might soon be given to all customers, first reported by OnlyTech (via NDTV Gadgets360). Also Read - Vodafone revises Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan with 12GB data

The Rs 29 rate cutter plan for Idea prepaid customers also come with identical list of benefits. Here also the plan offers 14 days of validity with Rs 20 talktime for making voice calls and SMS messages. Then there is 100MB high-speed data for the same validity period. Also Read - Vodafone Idea का नया 29 रुपये वाला प्लान, 14 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ मिलेगा टॉकटाइम और डाटा

Talking about more of prepaid plans, Vodafone revised its Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan with 12GB data last week. It means subscribers will now get double the data. Earlier the telecom operator was offering 6GB on the same recharge plan. Vodafone‘s official listing confirms the revised Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan. It lists 12GB high-speed data benefits for 28 days.

For those unaware, this Vodafone Rs 98 plan with 12GB data benefits is currently limited to select circles at the initial stage. The list of circles where the increased high-speed data is available includes Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh (UP) East. There is no confirmation if the plan will be available to all circles in the coming days.