Vodafone recently launched its TurboNet 4G service in Karnataka. Now, the telecom operator has launched the same in Punjab. ‘TurboNet’ essentially features a “state of the art 4G LTE network with dual spectrum power offering higher capacity and coverage”. The service is now available in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Bhatinda, Patiala and to all the Vodafone Idea customers in the state.

In a bid to enhance the indoor 4G user experience, Vodafone Idea has deployed the future-fit L900 technology. The launch follows the consolidation of its radio network integration. It also deploys new-age technologies, including Spectrum Re-farming and M-MIMO, the company said.

Vodafone Idea has also revealed that its TurboNet 4G service will soon be available across the country over the next few months, in a phased manner. In addition, it’s network integration exercise is continuing at a rapid pace with 72% of districts in India already consolidated.

Speaking on the occasion Sudhir Pradhan, Circle Business Head, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh-Jammu & Kashmir, Vodafone Idea Ltd. said, “With TurboNet 4G, over 10 million Vodafone Idea customers in Punjab will get faster download and upload speeds, better coverage and enhanced user experience while consuming content on their smartphones. With a strong unified network and rich digital content, we are confident of further strengthening our market position in Punjab”.

Vodafone Idea network in Punjab is now bigger, stronger, and faster with 5,882 4G sites post the integration. Its 4G coverage has increased to cover 26.2 million population of Punjab. 4G coverage has been expanded to cover 8.6 Mn additional population for Brand Vodafone and 1.8Mn additional population for Brand Idea. Customers are experiencing up to 2X faster speeds on the integrated TurboNet 4G network in the consolidated markets of Punjab.”