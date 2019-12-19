In September this year, Vodafone Idea launched TurboNet 4G in Punjab. Now, the telecom operator has launched this service in Nashik. ‘TurboNet’ essentially features a “state of the art 4G LTE network offering higher capacity and coverage.” It is now available in Nashik, Ahmednagar, Yavatmal, and more. The list also includes Ratnagiri in the Districts of Osmanabad, Hingoli, Nandurbar, Parbhani, and Washim in Maharashtra.

In a bid to enhance the indoor 4G user experience, Vodafone Idea has deployed the future-fit L900 technology. The launch follows the consolidation of its radio network integration. It also deploys new-age technologies, including Spectrum Re-farming, 4G on 900 MHz, TDD, Small Cells and M-MIMO, the company said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajendra Chourasia, Circle Business Head, Maharashtra and Goa, Vodafone Idea said, “With TurboNet 4G, over 4 crore Vodafone Idea customers in 37 Districts of Maharashtra & Goa will be able to get faster download and upload speeds, better coverage and enhanced user experience while consuming content on their smartphones. With a strong unified network and rich digital content, we are confident of further strengthening our market position In Maharashtra & Goa.” He also mentioned that other major cities and towns in the circle will soon get TurboNet 4G.

Vodafone Idea says that network integration is continuing at a rapid pace with 79 percent of districts in India already consolidated. To integrate and optimize the network across markets, war rooms have been set-up to monitor and manage network performance on a real-time basis. Ookla has revealed that Vodafone and Idea are offering the fastest upload and download 4G speeds in the integrated markets. The integrated network in five districts of Maharashtra is now stronger and faster, the company said. With 300 sites in Nashik, the coverage for Vodafone and Idea has increased by 32 percent and 21 percent respectively.