Vodafone Idea likely brings back discontinued plan for a new price

VI reportedly brings back Rs 501 prepaid plan that it recently discontinued for a new price, the plan now offers 3GB daily data, Disney+ Hotstar one-year subscription, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day for a validity of 28 days.

Vodafone Idea seems to be in a state of confusion as the telecom operator seemingly brought back a prepaid plan that it recently discontinued. The telco removed the Rs 501 prepaid plan that bundled 3GB daily data, unlimited calls for a validity of 28 days. Now as per a fresh report, Vi has added back the Rs 501 recharge pack to the prepaid plan list. Also Read - Free Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix for select Vodafone-idea (Vi) users: How to get it

As per the India Today report, the Rs 501 prepaid plan, is now back on the list but with a hike of Rs 100. The plan is said to offer benefits similar to Rs 601 prepaid pack, which means subscribers will get 3GB daily data, Disney+ Hotstar one-year subscription, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day but for a validity of 28 days. Also Read - Vodafone-idea (Vi) discontinues another Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plan

Further, the report notes the same plan to be available on the Vodafone Idea mobile app for Rs 501 which means users recharging via the app will get a discount of Rs 100. The plan is also said to provide an additional 16GB of data. Also Read - Vodafone-idea (Vi) discontinues two most popular prepaid plans: Check details

We tried to individually check the prepaid plan on the Vodafone Idea website, and mobile app, but it wasn’t listed on either the site or the app.

However, if you have a Vi prepaid SIM and are looking for plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar free access for one year, unlimited calling benefits, high-speed data, and free SMS, you can opt for Rs 901 and Rs 3099 prepaid packs. There is an annual prepaid plan at Rs 3055 which includes Disney+ Hotstar benefits, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. As for the Rs 901 prepaid plan, it bundles year-long access to Disney+ Hotstar, and 3GB per day for a validity period of 70 days and an additional 48GB of data. Meanwhile, the Rs 3099 prepaid pack offer 1.5GB high-speed data per day, 1-year access to Disney+ Hotstar, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calling benefits, and 2GB of backup data per month.

  Published Date: December 31, 2021 10:55 AM IST

