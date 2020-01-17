Vodafone Idea lost 3.6 crore users in November: TRAI

The latest subscriber data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) reveals that Vodafone Idea has lost major chunk of its subscribers in the month of November 2019. The telco lost a record 36.4 million subscribers while Reliance Jio added 5.6 million mobile subscribers and became the largest telecom operator in India with almost 37 crore users.

Vodafone Idea ended at 29.12 percent market share in November, 2019. The total subscriber base dropped to 336.25 million (almost 34 crore users). Excluding October, the telco only lost lost subscribers each month after the merger since September 2018. In October, 2019, the company had added 189,901 subscribers only.

On the other hand, the three major telecom operators – Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and BSNL gained subscrbers. The leading telco, Reliance Jio, added 5.6 million subscribers, whereas the Airtel and BSNL added 1.6 million and 0.34 million subscribers respectively, reports TelecomTalk.

After November 2019, Reliance Jio became the largest telecom operator in India with total user base of nearly 37 crores (369.93 million). The operator now holds 32.04 percent share in the Indian mobile services market, as per TRAI. Bharti Airtel also increased its market share in November, adding 1.65 million mobile users in the month to end with 327.30 million users that gave it a 28.35 percent market share.

Watch Video: How to enable fingerprint lock on WhatsApp

Overall, the industry saw a decline in subscriber numbers across all categories at a rate of (-) 2.40 percent over the previous month. Total mobile subscribers at the end of November 2019 were 1.17 billion, TRAI said.