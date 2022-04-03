comscore Vodafone Idea new Rs 327, Rs 337 monthly plan compared with Jio and Airtel’s 30-day plan
Vodafone Idea new Rs 327 monthly plan compared with Jio and Airtel’s 30-day plan

The new Vodafone Idea plans also offer added benefits such as 100SMS per day and access to movies and shows on Vi Movies and TV app

Vodafone Idea or Vi users have received two new plans with monthly validity. This move comes weeks after TRAI instructed telecom companies to introduce at least one prepaid plan with a complete one-month subscription. Earlier, telecom companies only provided 28 days of validity which falls short of a month. This also leads to 13 different recharges every year, instead of just 12. Vodafone Idea has responded to TRAI’s instructions with two new plans, one with 31 days of validity and the other with 30 days of validity. Also Read - Reliance Jio Rs 296 plan vs Airtel Rs 296 plan: Check which one is best for you

Vi Rs 327 Plan

The new Vi plan is offering a total of 25GB of total data for a validity of 30 days. The plan also includes the benefit of 100SMS per day along with unlimited voice calling. Other benefits include Vi Movies & TV Classic access on the app of the telecom carrier. Also Read - Airtel launches Rs 296, Rs 319 monthly prepaid plans in India

Vi Rs 337 Plan

The Rs 337 Plan is the better one of the two, with just an additional cost of Rs 10, compared to Rs 327 Plan, the subscriber gets 31 days of validity and a total of 28GB of high-speed data. Rest of the benefits remain the same, it offers 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calling and even access to movies and shows on Vi Movies & TV app. Also Read - Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan compared with Airtel Rs 265 plan, Vi Rs 269 plan

Airtel Rs 296 plan

This plan offers a total of 25GB of data. The Data Tariff post the completion of quota will be charged at 50p/mb. It offers 30 days of validity and unlimited voice calling. Users will also get 100 SMS per day.

Additional benefits include Amazon Prime Video free trial for 30 days. However, the benefit will only be available once per user. Users will also get Apollo 24/7 Circle benefits for 3 months at no additional cost. The user will be eligible for 1 year of free courses from Upskill with Shaw Academy. Users will also get Rs 100 cashback on Fastag. You also get access to Wynk Music for free.

Reliance Jio Rs 296 Plan

The Reliance Jio Plan worth Rs 296 also offers 30 days of validity. It provides the same amount of data which is 25GB. Once the data limit is exhausted, the subscriber will get internet at a speed of 64kbps. The plan also offers unlimited voice calling. In terms of subscriptions, the company is offering services from JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

  • Published Date: April 3, 2022 10:36 AM IST

