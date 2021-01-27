Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering 50GB bonus data with its Rs 2,595 prepaid plan. This is a limited period offer, according to a Telecom Talk report. Do keep in mind that users will need to recharge via the company’s app to avail the bonus data offer. Vi’s Rs 2,595 is an annual prepaid plan with a validity of 365 days and includes several benefits such as unlimited voice calling, data, as well as, subscription to various OTT platforms. Also Read - Today's Tech News: FAU-G India launch, Jio suspends internet services in Delhi NCR

Under Vi’s Rs 2,595 prepaid plan, users get 2GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data per day, which is 730GB data for the entire validity period of 365 days. In addition, Vodafone is also offering 50GB of bonus data for the entire validity period. So that total data benefits under this plan add up to 780GB. Vi’s Rs 2,595 prepaid plan also includes truly unlimited voice calling to any network within India along with 100 SMS per day. More benefits include access to ZEE5 Premium for one year. Also Read - Farmer protest update: Reliance Jio blocks internet services in Delhi NCR

To reiterate, the 50GB bonus data is not available for users who recharge via Vi’s website. Rather, users will need to recharge through the company’s app to get 50GB of free data. Additionally, the plan also comes with free access to Vi Movies & TV Classic for the entire validity period. The ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer, which lets users utilize their leftover data from the week (Monday to Friday), on the weekend (Saturday to Sunday) is another benefit that is included in the plan as well. Also Read - Airtel Rs 78 and Rs 248 data add-on plans: Check details here

In comparison, rivals like Airtel and Reliance Jio also offer annual prepaid plans at similar prices. For instance, Airtel’s Rs 2,498 prepaid plan also bundles 2GB data per day for a validity period of 365 days or 730GB data for the entire validity period. It also includes 100 SMS daily, the same as Vi’s Rs 2,595 plan as well as unlimited calls. It also offers access to Airtel Xstream Premium and Wynk Music along with Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition free trial for 30 days, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and free Hellotunes.

Reliance Jio offers a Rs 2,599 prepaid plan with a validity of 365 days. It bundles unlimited voice calls, 2GB data per day plus 10GB extra ( total of 740GB data for the entire validity period), 100 SMSes daily, complimentary subscription of Jio apps and Disney+ Hostar.