comscore Vodafone Idea Rs 249 prepaid plan now offers 3GB daily data for 28 days
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Vodafone Idea offering extra 1.5GB daily data with these prepaid recharge plans
News

Vodafone Idea offering extra 1.5GB daily data with these prepaid recharge plans

Telecom

Vodafone is currently offering extra 1.5GB daily data with three recharge plans. The move seems to be an attempt to attract more customers. The Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 Vodafone prepaid plans now shi

  • Updated: March 2, 2020 11:31 AM IST
Vodafone

Vodafone is currently offering extra 1.5GB daily data with three recharge plans. The move seems to be an attempt to attract more customers. The Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 Vodafone prepaid plans now ship with additional 1.5GB data. So, the Rs 249 Vodafone plan now offers you a total of 84GB data for 84 days. Previously, the same plan was available with a total of 42GB data.

Related Stories


As part of Vodafone Idea’s extra data offer, the Rs 399 prepaid plan will give you a total of 168GB data. With the Rs 599 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan, you will get a total of 252GB data for 84 days. Notably, all the three mentioned plans were previously available with 1.5Gb data. Apart from the extra data benefits, the company is also giving the usual call and SMS benefits too.

Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed in January while Vodafone leads in upload speed: TRAI

Also Read

Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed in January while Vodafone leads in upload speed: TRAI

In simpler terms, with the three Vodafone prepaid plans, customers also get unlimited voice calling to any network within India, and 100 SMSes per day. You will also be able to access Vodafone’s OTT app. You can use the Vodafone Play app, and Idea users can also access the content at no extra cost on Idea Movies and TV mobile app. TelecomTalk reported that prepaid Vodafone Idea customers can avail the extra data offer on self-care and official websites.

Vodafone Paytm cashback offer allows users to save up to Rs 2,500; details

Also Read

Vodafone Paytm cashback offer allows users to save up to Rs 2,500; details

Besides, Vodafone recently revised its Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid recharge plans in India. To begin with, the Rs 129 prepaid plan was launched with a validity period of 28 days. Now, the same Vodafone prepaid plan comes with a validity of 24 days. The plan also includes unlimited local and national voice call benefits, and 2GB high-speed data. The company also offers 300 SMS messages throughout the validity of the plan.

Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan now comes with 24 days validity. It will continue to offer unlimited voice calling benefits. You will also get 1GB high-speed data on a daily basis and 100 SMS messages per day. This prepaid recharge plan also includes Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions, similar to the Rs 129 plan.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 2, 2020 11:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 2, 2020 11:31 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi K30 series sales surpass 1 million units in China
News
Xiaomi Redmi K30 series sales surpass 1 million units in China
Vodafone Idea offering extra 1.5GB daily data with these prepaid recharge plans

Telecom

Vodafone Idea offering extra 1.5GB daily data with these prepaid recharge plans

Sony PS5 controller to feature wireless charging: Report

Gaming

Sony PS5 controller to feature wireless charging: Report

Apple hikes iPhone 8, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max prices

News

Apple hikes iPhone 8, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max prices

Huawei Enjoy 10e launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

News

Huawei Enjoy 10e launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Most Popular

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Xiaomi Redmi K30 series sales surpass 1 million units in China

Apple hikes iPhone 8, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max prices

Huawei Enjoy 10e launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Airtel Xstream offers 6 months unlimited data

Xiaomi Mi A3 users finally gets Android 10 update

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone Idea offering extra 1.5GB daily data with these prepaid recharge plans

Telecom

Vodafone Idea offering extra 1.5GB daily data with these prepaid recharge plans
Reliance Jio subscriber growth takes a hit in December

Telecom

Reliance Jio subscriber growth takes a hit in December
Reliance Jio makes changes to its prepaid plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio makes changes to its prepaid plans
Reliance Jio announces Rs 2,121 prepaid plan: Key benefits

Telecom

Reliance Jio announces Rs 2,121 prepaid plan: Key benefits
TRAI proposes no SMS charges beyond daily limit of 100

Telecom

TRAI proposes no SMS charges beyond daily limit of 100

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A9 2020 स्मार्टफोन को मिला प्राइस कट, जानें नई कीमत

Flipstart Days Sale : इलेक्ट्रॉनिक एक्सेसरीज पर मिल रहा है 80% का डिस्काउंट

Realme Band में होगा क्रिकेट मोड और स्लीप ट्रैकिंग फीचर, 5 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च

नोकिया का 55इंच स्मार्ट TV दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए आएगा, इस कीमत में खरीदें

Oppo Reno 3 Pro आज इन स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 series sales surpass 1 million units in China
News
Xiaomi Redmi K30 series sales surpass 1 million units in China
Apple hikes iPhone 8, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max prices

News

Apple hikes iPhone 8, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max prices
Huawei Enjoy 10e launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

News

Huawei Enjoy 10e launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC
Airtel Xstream offers 6 months unlimited data

News

Airtel Xstream offers 6 months unlimited data
Xiaomi Mi A3 users finally gets Android 10 update

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 users finally gets Android 10 update