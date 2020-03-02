Vodafone is currently offering extra 1.5GB daily data with three recharge plans. The move seems to be an attempt to attract more customers. The Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 Vodafone prepaid plans now ship with additional 1.5GB data. So, the Rs 249 Vodafone plan now offers you a total of 84GB data for 84 days. Previously, the same plan was available with a total of 42GB data.

As part of Vodafone Idea’s extra data offer, the Rs 399 prepaid plan will give you a total of 168GB data. With the Rs 599 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan, you will get a total of 252GB data for 84 days. Notably, all the three mentioned plans were previously available with 1.5Gb data. Apart from the extra data benefits, the company is also giving the usual call and SMS benefits too.

In simpler terms, with the three Vodafone prepaid plans, customers also get unlimited voice calling to any network within India, and 100 SMSes per day. You will also be able to access Vodafone’s OTT app. You can use the Vodafone Play app, and Idea users can also access the content at no extra cost on Idea Movies and TV mobile app. TelecomTalk reported that prepaid Vodafone Idea customers can avail the extra data offer on self-care and official websites.

Besides, Vodafone recently revised its Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid recharge plans in India. To begin with, the Rs 129 prepaid plan was launched with a validity period of 28 days. Now, the same Vodafone prepaid plan comes with a validity of 24 days. The plan also includes unlimited local and national voice call benefits, and 2GB high-speed data. The company also offers 300 SMS messages throughout the validity of the plan.

Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan now comes with 24 days validity. It will continue to offer unlimited voice calling benefits. You will also get 1GB high-speed data on a daily basis and 100 SMS messages per day. This prepaid recharge plan also includes Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions, similar to the Rs 129 plan.