Vodafone Idea offers contactless mobile recharges for users

Vodafone Idea has come out with a new way for people to make contact-less mobile recharges at its retail outlet. This it says will help in maintaining social distancing between the customer and the retailer. Usually customer visits a mobile shop for getting recharge. Following which, the retailer hands over the phone to the customer who put their mobile number. But after COVID-19 it is unlikely that people are going to be comfortable passing on devices to one another. Also Read - Vodafone Idea customers can now recharge at Kirana and Medical stores

Which is Vodafone Idea has developed a new app called Smart Connect retailer app which ensures the staff at the store can make the recharge without having to give the phone to the customer to enter their mobile number. Using Google’s voice-enabled feature ensures the customer just needs to speak out the ten-digit mobile number on the device, after which the software will execute the voice command from a distance of up to ten feet. Also Read - Airtel and Vodafone Idea users won't get free benefits anymore: Here's why

The telco has mentioned the voice based feature supports Hindi and English language for now. It can take request for mobile number in different variations. The telco will be rolling out support for more languages in a phased manner. Also Read - Vodafone Idea users getting 2GB daily data, unlimited calls as gift from company

Vodafone Idea’s Smart Connect feature with voice based recharge feature is available at all Vodafone Idea own stores and multi-branded stores. Most of these are currently available in orange and green zones across the country start.

The telco has been coming up with multiple bill payment and recharge options for their Vodafone Idea 3G/4G subscribers. But the 2G users using feature phones were largely affected who have now been helped. The telco allowed them to make quick recharge via SMS and missed call, as well as through their nearest Bank ATM during the lockdown period.