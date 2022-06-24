comscore Vi opts defers payment of Rs 8,837 crore AGR dues: What that means
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Vodafone Idea Opts Defers Payment Of Rs 8837 Crore Agr Dues Gets Option To Pay Interest Via Equity
News

Vodafone Idea opts defers payment of Rs 8,837 crore AGR dues, gets option to pay interest via equity

Telecom

If Vi decides to convert interest for AGR dues up to FY17 into equity, the government could end up holding another five to seven percent stake in the company, which could take its overall stake in the company to around 40 percent.

vi-vodafone-idea

(Image: BGR India)

Vodafone Idea, which is also known as Vi, has decided to defer the payment of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) related dues worth Rs 8,837 by a period of four years. The company in its latest filing has revealed that it will pay its AGR dues for the financial years 2018 and 2016 in six annual instalments starting March 31, 2026. Also Read - DoT announces design-linked incentive scheme for manufacturers, extends PLI scheme for 5G ecosystem

It is worth noting that Vodafone Idea has already decided to convert the interest accrued on the AGR dues up to financial year 2017 into equity. This move will ensure that the government owns a stake of around 33 percent in the company making it the single largest shareholder. Vodafone Idea‘s promoters, India’s Aditya Birla group and UK’s Vodafone Group, collectively own a 50 percent stake in the company. Also Read - Indian govt to convert debt into equity in Vodafone Idea ahead of 5G auctions: Report

Vodafone Idea in the same filing said that the Department of Telecom had offered the company a moratorium of four years for all AGR related dues up to financial year 2018-19 that were not included in Supreme Court order dated September 1, 2022, to which the telecom company needs to respond to within 15 days by June 30. DoT had offered a similar moratorium to Bharti Airtel for its dues of about Rs 3,000 crore. The company has said that it will respond to the order by the deadline of June 30. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, has paid all its dues. Also Read - 5G auction to take place on July 26: Here’s what we know about 5G deployment in India

Vi also said that, “The said DoT Letter also provides the Company an option for equity conversion of interest dues upfront for these AGR related dues for which a period of 90 days has been provided from the date of the said DoT Letter.”

Now, Vodafone Idea hasn’t made a decision regarding converting the interest accrued on the AGR dues up to financial year 2017, into equity by the government. But if the company does take that route, the government could end up holding another five to seven percent stake in the company, which could take its overall stake in the company to around 40 percent.

In a separate filing, the company has agreed raising a sum of Rs 436.21 crores from UK’s Vodafone Group at Rs 10.20 a unit. The move is likely to help the cash-strapped company to invest in its infrastructure and participate in the upcoming 5G spectrum auctions in the country.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 24, 2022 10:59 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vi opts defers payment of Rs 8,837 crore AGR dues
Telecom
Vi opts defers payment of Rs 8,837 crore AGR dues
Poco X4 GT launched: check price, specs

Mobiles

Poco X4 GT launched: check price, specs

Netflix fires 300 employees after losing subscribers

Apps

Netflix fires 300 employees after losing subscribers

Google rolls out new features to Chromebook: Check details

Laptops

Google rolls out new features to Chromebook: Check details

Toyota recalls 2,700 electric cars over faulty wheels

automobile

Toyota recalls 2,700 electric cars over faulty wheels

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

New performance standards rolled out for electric vehicles in India

Vi opts defers payment of Rs 8,837 crore AGR dues

Poco X4 GT launched: check price, specs

Netflix fires 300 employees after losing subscribers

Google rolls out new features to Chromebook: Check details

How to hide profile Picture and more

How To Turn On Incognito Mode on Your Smartphones

'Parallel Reality' Tech: Everything you need to know

Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute

Related Topics

Latest Videos

POCO F4 5G Launched in India; Check out the First Look and know Price, feature and More about the phone

Hands On

POCO F4 5G Launched in India; Check out the First Look and know Price, feature and More about the phone
Alexa is being taught by Amazon to imitate the voice of your deceased loved ones, To know more Watch the Video

News

Alexa is being taught by Amazon to imitate the voice of your deceased loved ones, To know more Watch the Video
Hyundai Venue 2022 First Drive Review and In depth Interior Features, To know more Watch the video

Reviews

Hyundai Venue 2022 First Drive Review and In depth Interior Features, To know more Watch the video
Amazon has announced the launch of its first fully autonomous mobile robot in Warehouse- Watch the Video

News

Amazon has announced the launch of its first fully autonomous mobile robot in Warehouse- Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999