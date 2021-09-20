One of India’s network provider company Vodafone-Idea offers some prepaid plans with Disney + Hotstar Mobile subscription with a validity of one year. These plans start from Rs 501 and go up to Rs 2595. In these prepaid plans, customers get good amount of data, unlimited voice calling, free SMSes and much more. Also Read - IPL 2021 CSK vs MI match livestream: How to watch online for free

Vodafone-Idea Rs 501 plan

Vodafone-Idea offers a one-year free subscription to Disney + Hotstar mobile for Rs 501 plan. Along with this, the benefit of unlimited voice calling is also available. Not only this, daily 3 GB data and 100 free SMS are being offered to users. This plan with 28 days validity comes with unlimited calling from the company at night without any capping. The benefit of weekend rollover data is also available with this recharge plan.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 601 plan

In Vodafone Idea's Rs 601 prepaid plan, users get a total of 90GB of data with a validity of 56 days. Other benefits include Disney + Hotstar Mobile subscription for free annually.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 701 plan

Vodafone-Idea’s another plan that comes with a 1-year Disney + Hotstar Mobile subscription is available at Rs 701 and the validity of this plan is 56 days. The plan offers the facility of sending 100 SMS per day along with unlimited calling. 3GB of data is given every day in the plan. Apart from this, 32GB of extra data is available. That is, a total of 200GB of data is available in the plan.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 901 plan

Disney + Hotstar Mobile subscription is also available for 1 year in Vodafone-Idea’s Rs 901 plan. The validity of the plan is 84 days. In this plan, along with unlimited voice calling, the facility of sending 100SMS every day is available. 3GB of data is given every day in the plan. Apart from this, 48GB of extra data is available in the plan. That is, a total of 300 GB of data is available in the plan.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 2,595 plan

In Vodafone Idea’s Rs 2595 prepaid plan, users get 1.5GB of data per day. Talking about the validity, the validity of this plan is 365 days. Unlimited voice calling is available in this plan. 100 SMS are available daily in this plan. Talking about other benefits, Disney + Hotstar Mobile gets a free subscription for 1 year in this plan. Apart from this, Binge All Night Data, Weekend Data Rollover, and Vi Movies & TV Classic access are available in this plan.