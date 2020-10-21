comscore Vodafone Idea prepaid users to get data rollover till weekend | BGR India
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Vodafone Idea prepaid customers to get data rollover till weekend: Here are all details
News

Vodafone Idea prepaid customers to get data rollover till weekend: Here are all details

Telecom

Vodafone Idea is now letting its prepaid customers to carry over unused data until every weekend. Check the eligibility for this feature on prepaid connections.

  • Published: October 21, 2020 10:49 AM IST
vodafone-idea-website

Postpaid customers on Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone have long enjoyed data rollover benefits for months. Prepaid customers don’t enjoy the same but Vodafone Idea (Vi) is set to change it for its prepaid base. If you have a Vodafone Idea prepaid connection, you will now be able to reserve unused data to be used in the future. There’s, however, a catch to this feature. Also Read - Vodafone Idea prepaid and postpaid plans to cost more

Unlike the postpaid plans that let you carry over unused data up to 6 months at a stretch, Vodafone Idea customers can only carry it over to the weekend. Hence, if you are unable to use the daily data quota from the assigned data in your pack, you can use the remaining quota until the week ends. Starting next week, the balance defaults to zero and it accumulates until the next weekend. Also Read - Vi (Vodafone Idea) के 351 रुपये के प्लान में 100GB डाटा

Vodafone Idea (Vi) prepaid customers get big benefits

The data rollover feature for prepaid customers is a major advantage for customers. Vi is currently the only operator offering such benefits to its prepaid customer base. Even though the rollover stays valid for just one week, it goes a long way to help customers get more value out of their plans. Also Read - Vodafone Idea ने लॉन्च किया Vi Callertunes एप, 49 रुपये से शुरू हैं प्लान

The feature drops at a time when Vodafone Idea is losing subscribers to its rivals at a steady rate. Currently, Jio and Airtel only offer data rollover to customers for their postpaid customers.

In order to avail the data rollover on your Vi prepaid connections, you will need to make a recharge of at least Rs 249. The base Rs 249 plan comes with 1.5GB data per day and with unused daily data, it will add over to the additional 1.5GB data daily over the week. Most of the these plans get unlimited calls along with free SMS as well. However, the prepaid plan costing Rs 405 does not get data rollover, given its fixed 90GB data allotment.

Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription and more: Check details

Also Read

Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription and more: Check details

While most of the plans come with Zomato coupons and Vi Movies & TV, some of the plans ship with a free annual subscription to Zee5. You can avail the Zee5 offer with plans costing Rs 595, Rs 795, and Rs 2,595. The plans costing Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599 offer an extra 5GB data quota if you make the recharge via the Vi app. All these plans are currently available for most telecom circles for all Vi prepaid customers.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 21, 2020 10:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Vodafone Idea prepaid users to get data rollover till weekend
Telecom
Vodafone Idea prepaid users to get data rollover till weekend
Redmi K20, Redmi K30 4G get Android 11-based MIUI 12 beta

News

Redmi K20, Redmi K30 4G get Android 11-based MIUI 12 beta

TicWatch Pro 3 smartwatch launched in India: Price, and specifications

Wearables

TicWatch Pro 3 smartwatch launched in India: Price, and specifications

Apple Watch SE reportedly has overheating issues, users complain

Wearables

Apple Watch SE reportedly has overheating issues, users complain

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7(2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7(2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Most Popular

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7(2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

OnePlus 8T review: Totally awesome

Asus ExpertBook P2 Review

Redmi K20, Redmi K30 4G get Android 11-based MIUI 12 beta

Apple Watch SE reportedly has overheating issues, users complain

Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects and other apps get new features

Google brings dark mode to Assistant for smart displays

Huawei starts beta testing EMUI version built over Android 11

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone Idea prepaid users to get data rollover till weekend

Telecom

Vodafone Idea prepaid users to get data rollover till weekend
Vodafone Idea likely to increase prepaid and postpaid prices, here's why

Telecom

Vodafone Idea likely to increase prepaid and postpaid prices, here's why
Vodafone Idea will now be known as Vi in India, new brand to rival Jio and Airtel

Telecom

Vodafone Idea will now be known as Vi in India, new brand to rival Jio and Airtel
Airtel reportedly giving free 1GB high-speed data for 3 days

Telecom

Airtel reportedly giving free 1GB high-speed data for 3 days
Vodafone eSIM now available for some Apple iPhones in India

Telecom

Vodafone eSIM now available for some Apple iPhones in India

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Quiz 21 October 2020 Answers : पांच सवालों के आसान जबाव दें और जीतें दस हजार रुपये

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers 21 October 2020 : आसान सवालों से जवाब और जीतें धमाकेदार इनाम

Nokia 8.3 5G स्मार्टफोन को जल्द मिलेगा Dual-SIM Dual-5G सपोर्ट

आधी से भी कम कीमत में मिल रहा है LG G8X ThinQ ड्यूल डिस्प्ले स्मार्टफोन, 12 घंटे में बिके 1.75 लाख यूनिट्स

Nokia और NASA मिलकर चांद पर लगाएंगे 4G नेटवर्क! शुरू हुई तैयारियां

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8T camera review

Reviews

OnePlus 8T camera review
Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more
Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event

News

Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event
Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review

Reviews

Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review

News

Redmi K20, Redmi K30 4G get Android 11-based MIUI 12 beta
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K30 4G get Android 11-based MIUI 12 beta
Apple Watch SE reportedly has overheating issues, users complain

Wearables

Apple Watch SE reportedly has overheating issues, users complain
Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects and other apps get new features

News

Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects and other apps get new features
Google brings dark mode to Assistant for smart displays

News

Google brings dark mode to Assistant for smart displays
Huawei starts beta testing EMUI version built over Android 11

News

Huawei starts beta testing EMUI version built over Android 11

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers