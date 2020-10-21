Vodafone Idea prepaid users to get data rollover till weekend

Postpaid customers on Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone have long enjoyed data rollover benefits for months. Prepaid customers don’t enjoy the same but Vodafone Idea (Vi) is set to change it for its prepaid base. If you have a Vodafone Idea prepaid connection, you will now be able to reserve unused data to be used in the future. There’s, however, a catch to this feature. Also Read - Vodafone Idea prepaid and postpaid plans to cost more

Unlike the postpaid plans that let you carry over unused data up to 6 months at a stretch, Vodafone Idea customers can only carry it over to the weekend. Hence, if you are unable to use the daily data quota from the assigned data in your pack, you can use the remaining quota until the week ends. Starting next week, the balance defaults to zero and it accumulates until the next weekend.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) prepaid customers get big benefits

The data rollover feature for prepaid customers is a major advantage for customers. Vi is currently the only operator offering such benefits to its prepaid customer base. Even though the rollover stays valid for just one week, it goes a long way to help customers get more value out of their plans.

The feature drops at a time when Vodafone Idea is losing subscribers to its rivals at a steady rate. Currently, Jio and Airtel only offer data rollover to customers for their postpaid customers.

In order to avail the data rollover on your Vi prepaid connections, you will need to make a recharge of at least Rs 249. The base Rs 249 plan comes with 1.5GB data per day and with unused daily data, it will add over to the additional 1.5GB data daily over the week. Most of the these plans get unlimited calls along with free SMS as well. However, the prepaid plan costing Rs 405 does not get data rollover, given its fixed 90GB data allotment.

While most of the plans come with Zomato coupons and Vi Movies & TV, some of the plans ship with a free annual subscription to Zee5. You can avail the Zee5 offer with plans costing Rs 595, Rs 795, and Rs 2,595. The plans costing Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599 offer an extra 5GB data quota if you make the recharge via the Vi app. All these plans are currently available for most telecom circles for all Vi prepaid customers.