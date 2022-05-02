Vodafone Idea has announced five new prepaid plans in India. The newly introduced five prepaid plans are priced at Rs 29, Rs 39, Rs 98, Rs 195 and Rs 319. Notably, Rs 29 and Rs 39 plans are 4G packs and the other three are mobile recharge plans. These affordable plans can be a sigh of relief as telecom operators hiked the price of prepaid plans recently. Here’s all you need to know about the new plans. Also Read - Vodafone Idea launches Vi Jobs and Education in Vi App

Vodafone Idea new prepaid plans

Rs 98 plan: The Rs 98 Vi recharge plan offers 200MB of mobile data, unlimited voice calls and offers a 15-day validity. Notably, this plan does not offer any outgoing SMS. Once, you have exhausted the 200MB data, you will have to recharge it at 50p/MB. Also Read - Vodafone Idea announces Rs 107, Rs 111 validity vouchers with 200MB data

Rs 195 plan: This prepaid plan offers unlimited free voice calls, 2GB high-speed data and 300 free SMS. It offers a validity of 31 days and offers free access to Vi movies and TV subscription services. Once the given 2GB of mobile data is exhausted, users will be charged 50p/MB. On the other hand, buyers will be charged Re 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.5 for STD once they are done with their free 300 SMS. Also Read - Best Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans under Rs 499 that offer Disney+ Hotstar

Rs 319 plan: This is the most expensive prepaid plan that the telecom operator has launched out of all five plans. It offers 2GB of high-speed internet per day, unlimited free voice calls and 100 fee SMS per day. The plan also offers access to Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, Vi movies and TV, and Data Delights. Notably, users will be able to surf, stream, and share data from 12 midnight to 6 am without pack deduction or any extra cost.

Rs 39 plan: This is a 4G data voucher that offers 3GB of FUP data with a validity of 7 days. It is available in Gujarat circle only.

Rs 29 plan: This prepaid plan is also a 4G data voucher that comes with 2GB data and a validity of 2 days. It can be used as an add-on data pack once you have exhausted your daily data benefits.