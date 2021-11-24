comscore Vodafone-idea prepaid plans price increased by up to Rs 500: How much you will need to pay for your phone bill
Vodafone-idea hikes prices of prepaid plans by up to Rs 500: Here's how much you will need to pay for your phone bill

Earlier this week, Bharti Airtel announced a price hike of all its prepaid plans and also data add-on plans. Just like Airtel, Vodafone-idea has also hiked the prices of all its prepaid plans by up to Rs 500.

Vodafone-idea (Vi) also increased the prices of its prepaid recharge plans in India. Earlier this week, one of the top telecom operators, Bharti Airtel, announced the price hike of all its prepaid plans and also data add-on plans. Just like Airtel, Vodafone-idea has also hiked the prices of all its prepaid plans by up to Rs 500. Also Read - Airtel prepaid plans getting expensive from November 26: This is how much extra you have to pay

Stating the obvious reason behind the price hike, Vi said that a traffic hike will help improve the average revenue per user (ARPU) and “help address financial stress faced by the industry.” New Vi prices will come into effect from November 25, a day before when new Airtel plans will go live. Also Read - Airtel prepaid plans price increased by 25 percent: Here’s how much you will need to pay now

Check out the new Vi prices of prepaid plans here

–Rs 79 voice plan price increased to Rs 99 Also Read - Airtel now offers extra 500MB data with this prepaid pack: Comparison with Reliance Jio plan

–Rs 149 plan price increased to Rs 179

–Rs 219 plan price hiked to Rs 269

–Rs 249 plan price increased to Rs 299

–Rs 299 plan price increased to Rs 359

–Rs 399 plan price hiked to Rs 479

–Rs 449 plan price increased to Rs 539

–Rs 379 plan price increase to Rs 459

–Rs 599 plan price hiked to Rs 719

–Rs 699 prepaid plan price hiked to Rs 839

–Rs 1499 plan price increased to Rs 1799

–Rs 2399 prepaid plan price hiked to Rs 2899

–Rs 48 data add-on price increased to Rs 58

–Rs 98 data add-on price hiked to Rs 118

–Rs 251 data plan price increased to Rs 298

–Rs 351 data plan price increased to Rs 418

Citing Ookla’s report on fixed broadband and mobile network testing in India, the telecom operator said that a high ARPU will allow the company to focus on becoming the country’s “fastest mobile network”.

Announcing the price hike, the telecom operator said, “Vi remains committed to play its role in accelerating the realization of the government’s Digital India vision. In line with its commitment to providing its customers with simple and convenient products, Vi has curated an optimum range of feature rich plans for both voice and data.”

  • Published Date: November 24, 2021 1:04 PM IST

