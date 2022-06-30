comscore Vodafone Idea prepaid recharge plans: Free Disney+ Hotstar offered with these data packs
Vodafone Idea prepaid recharge plans: Free Disney+ Hotstar offered with these data packs

Vodafone Idea Rs 901 plan offers 3GB of data per day with unlimited free local & STD calls anywhere in India for the validity of 70 days

  • Updated: June 30, 2022 5:08 PM IST
Vodafone Idea has seven prepaid plans which give complimentary Disney+ Hotstar Subscription. The plans are worth Rs 151, Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 601, Rs 901, Rs 1066, and Rs 3099. Each plan has different validity and a range of benefits. Except for Rs 151 plan, every plan offers VIP access to Vi Movies & TV for free as well. Also Read - Airtel recharge: Top prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Let’s check all the plans one by one. Also Read - Vodafone Idea launches Rs 151 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check details

Vodafone Idea Rs 151 Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 151 plan offers 8GB of data for the validity of 30 days. With this plan you will get Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 3 months for free. Also Read - ‘Spider-Man’ movies, along with ‘Venom’, coming to Disney+ Hotstar in India on 1 July: Check details

Vodafone Idea Rs 399 Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 399 plan offers unlimited talktime with 2.5GB of data per day with the validity of 28 days. This plan also offers 100 SMS per day. You will get a complimentary 3-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and can enjoy night data without limits from 12 am to 6 am. This plan also allows you to carry your Mon-Fri ‘s unused data into Sat-Sun and will get up to 2GB backup data every month at no extra cost. In addition, it provides you Vi Movies & TV VIP access for free.

Vodafone Idea Rs 499 Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 499 plan includes 2GB of data per day, unlimited talktime,100 SMS per day for the validity of 28 days. With this plan you can enjoy night data without limits from 12am to 6am. This plan offers a complimentary 1year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar and VIP access to Vi Movies & TV. With this plan you can also carry your unused Mon-Fri data into Sat-Sun and will get upto 2GB backup data every month at no extra cost. Additionally, you will get VIP access to Vi TV & Movies for free.

Vodafone Idea Rs 601 Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 601 plan provides 3GB of data per day with extra 16GB of data for the validity of 28 days. This plan gives you unlimited talktime and 100 SMS per day. With this plan you will get a 1-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar, free VIP access to Vi TV & Movies and can enjoy night data without limits from 12am to 6am. You can carry your Mon-Fri ‘s unused data into Sat-Sun at no extra cost.

Vodafone Idea Rs 901 Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 901 plan offers 3GB of data per day with unlimited free local & STD calls anywhere in India for the validity of 70 days. It also includes 100 SMS per day. This plan offers a complimentary 1year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar, VIP access to Vi Movies & TV and you can enjoy night data without limits from 12am to 6am. With this plan you will get additive validity that is, If you recharge before expiry of your current unlimited pack then 70 days validity will get added to your current unlimited validity.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1066 Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs.1066 plan includes 2GB of data per day with unlimited calls for the validity of 84 days. This plan also offers 100 SMS per day. With this plan you will get 1year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar and VIP access to Vi Movies & TV for free. You can also carry your Mon-Fri ‘s unused data into Sat-Sun and can enjoy night data without limits from 12am to 6am. You will get upto 2GB backup data every month at no extra cost with this plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 3099 Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs.3099 plan offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for the validity of 365 days. This plan also offers 1year complimentary subscription of Disney +Hotstar and VIP access to Vi Movies & TV. With this plan you can also carry your unused Mon-Fri data into Sat-Sun and will get upto 2GB backup data every month at no extra cost.

  • Published Date: June 30, 2022 5:04 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 30, 2022 5:08 PM IST

