Vodafone Idea discontinues RedX plans: Check details
News

Vodafone Idea quietly removes RedX plans from its portfolio: Check details

Telecom

Vi has removed its RedX postpaid plans from its official website and its app in India. But it is still available at select Vi Stores in the country.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea has removed its RedX postpaid plans from its website and app.
  • Vi's RedX plans are still available at select Vi Stores in India.
  • Existing RedX subscribers can continue using their current plans until their validity expires.
vodafone first text SMS auction

Vodafone Idea popularly known Vi has silently removed the premium RedX postpaid plans from its portfolio. This change is reflecting on the Vi official website and the company’s mobile app. Also Read - Vi announces Diwali Bonanza offer for Vi users in Gujarat: Up to 75GB free data on select packs

According to a report by Telecom Talk, which was first to spot the change, the Vodafone Idea subscribers who have already subscribed to one of the RedX postpaid plans can continue using their subscribed postpaid until the validity of their prescribed plan expires. However, they will not be able to renew it once the validity expires as these plans aren’t visible in the Vi official app anymore. Also Read - Major cities in Odisha to get 5G by March 2023: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The report also says that while the telecom operator has discontinued its RedX postpaid plans online, that is, its website and the app, some of the company’s flagship stores are still selling these plans. This means that Vi’s postpaid subscribers can still opt for the RedX plans if their nearest Vi Store is still selling. However, they may not be able to renew these plans once the validity expired. Also Read - Adani Data Networks gets licence for full fledge telecom services in India: What this means for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

It is worth noting that the telecom giant has not shared an official statement on the matter yet.

Vodafone Idea RedX postpaid plans

Vodafone Idea’s RedX pospaid plans included a total of three plans while they were available. While the company was offering Rs 1,099 per month plan for individual subscribers, it was offering Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,299 plans for the family plan subscribers.

Vi RedX Rs 1,099 plan: This plan offers unlimited data along with 100 SMS per month. In addition to this, subscribers get one year of Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Vi movies and TV, and Netflix subscription. Subscribers also get access to international and domestic airport lounges at no extra cost four times a year.

Vi RedX Rs 1,699 plan: This plan offers unlimited data, unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls along with 100 SMS per day or 3000 SMS per month. It also offers access to three connections and one year subscription to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Vi movies and TV. Subscribers also get access to international and domestic lounges at least four times a year.

Vi RedX Rs 2,299 plan: This plan offers all the benefits offered by the Rs 1,699 plan. The only difference is that this plan offers a total of five connections instead of three.

  • Published Date: October 25, 2022 3:32 PM IST
