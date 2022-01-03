comscore Vi reintroduces Rs 601 prepaid plan with a validity of 28 days
Vodafone Idea reintroduces Rs 601 prepaid plan: Check benefits and validity

The reintroduced Rs 601 plan offers 3GB of data per day for a span of 28 days along with other benefits.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has reintroduced its Rs 601 prepaid recharge plan after discontinuing it last month. Earlier, Vi’s Rs 601 prepaid recharge plan offered 75GB of data and it came with a validity of 56 days. It also offers unlimited voice calls and Disney+ Hotstar benefits along with 75GB of data. The reintroduced Rs 601 prepaid recharge plan comes with a shorter validity but better benefits. Also Read - Struggling with poor signal? Here's how to upgrade to a new network without changing mobile number

The reintroduced Rs 601 plan offers 3GB of data per day for a span of 28 days, which totals to 84GB of data. Vodafone Idea on the company’s official website has listed the plan to include 16GB of additional data. This means that Vi’s prepaid subscribers who subscribe to this plan will get a total of 100GB of data in a span of 28 days. Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vi user? Here’s how to get free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year

In addition to massive data benefits, the Rs 601 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, free access to content on the Vi TV and movies app, up to 2GB of backup data every month and weekend data rollover benefits. On top of that, the Rs 601 plan also offers one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription to all subscribers. Also Read - Vodafone Idea likely brings back discontinued plan for a new price

As far as the availability is concerned, Vi’s Rs 601 prepaid recharge plan is available via all channels. However, Gadgets 360 reports that subscribers who recharge using the Vi’s app will get a discount of Rs 100.

About other discontinued plans

It is worth noting that Rs 601 is not the only prepaid recharge plan that Vi had discontinued last month. The telecom service provider had also discontinued its Rs 701 prepaid recharge plan. This plan, on the other hand, offered 3GB of daily data for a span of 56 days. All in all, this plan offered a total of 168GB of data in a span of roughly two months. In addition to this, the plan also offered unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs per day along with a yearly subscription for Disney+ Hotstar.

The move followed a similar move by other telecom service providers, which includes Airtel that discontinued its Rs Rs 398, Rs 499, and Rs 558 prepaid recharge plans and Jio that had discontinued its 499, Rs 666, Rs 888, and Rs 2,499 prepaid plans.

  Published Date: January 3, 2022 11:33 AM IST

