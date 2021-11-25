The telecom industry is going through a tussle right now. Earlier this week, two of the top telecom operators – Airtel and Vodafone-idea (Vi) announced a price hike of all their prepaid plans as well as data add-ons. The increased Vi plans come into effect starting today. Also Read - Reliance Jio to increase its tariff prices following Airtel and Vodafone-idea?

Commenting on the increased prices, Vi said that a traffic hike will help improve the average revenue per user (ARPU) and “help address financial stress faced by the industry.” Both Airtel and Vi have increased their plan prices by up to Rs 500 per year. Also Read - Vodafone-idea hikes prices of prepaid plans by up to Rs 500: Here’s how much you will need to pay for your phone bill

Here’s much you will need to pay for your phone bill from now on

It must be noted that for most plans, the offerings remain the same as before. Also Read - Airtel prepaid plans getting expensive from November 26: This is how much extra you have to pay

–Rs 79 voice plan price has been increased to Rs 99

–Rs 149 prepaid plan price has been increased to Rs 179

–Rs 219 prepaid plan price has been hiked to Rs 269

–Rs 249 plan price increased to Rs 299

–Rs 299 plan price increased to Rs 359

–Rs 399 plan price hiked to Rs 479

–Rs 449 plan price increased to Rs 539

–Rs 379 plan price increase to Rs 459

–Rs 599 plan price hiked to Rs 719

–Rs 699 prepaid plan price hiked to Rs 839

–Rs 1499 plan price increased to Rs 1799

–Rs 2399 prepaid plan price hiked to Rs 2899

–Rs 48 data add-on price increased to Rs 58

–Rs 98 data add-on price hiked to Rs 118

–Rs 251 data plan price increased to Rs 298

–Rs 351 data plan price increased to Rs 418

With the price hike, Vi believes that a high ARPU will allow the company to focus on becoming the country’s “fastest mobile network”.

Airtel has also hiked its prepaid plan prices in India and these new prices will come into effect from tomorrow, November 26. There is no information from Reliance Jio on hiking its tariff plans. However, since Airtel and Vi have already increased their prices, it is likely Jio could follow the same path.