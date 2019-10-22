Vodafone Idea and Home Credit India to offer 4G smartphone bundles

Telecom giant Vodafone Idea has teamed up with Consumer finance provider Home Credit India. Under the partnership, both the companies have introduced affordable 4G smartphone bundles. This will allow more consumers to get their hands on a new 4G smartphone. All the bundles as part of this offer just require the potential customers to make a down payment for Rs 799. The company shared additional details about the bundles as part of the announcement. These details include the down payment amount, the value of the smartphone, and any additional telecom benefits. It also compared the bundled offer with regular offers in the market.

Vodafone Idea 4G smartphone bundle details

Before diving into the details, it is worth noting that these bundles will be limited to Vodafone Idea subscribers. In addition, all the offers will come with a minimum 180-day validity plan. This plan also offers unlimited local and STD calls also with 1.5GB data per month. Another significant part about this offer is that it does not lock the customer into choosing from pre-selected models. Users can choose whatever device below the Rs 15,000 range as part of this offer.

All these offers will also provide 6 months worth Vodafone Idea benefit to users. The company also claims that Vodafone Idea subscribers can use this to upgrade to the latest 4G smartphone of their choice. As part of the announcement, the Operations Director at Marketing for Vodafone Idea, Avneesh Khosla issued a statement. He stated, “We are delighted to partner with Home Credit to offer easy finance options to encourage our customers to upgrade to 4G smartphones.” Khosla went on to state, “This bundled telecom offer will enable non-users of 4G to upgrade and experience the benefits of mobile internet”

Ondrej Kubik, the CEO of Home Credit India also issued a statement as part of the announcement. He added, “We are delighted to partner with Vodafone Idea for this unique initiative.” He went on to state, “Together with Vodafone Idea, Home Credit India will be able to not just help people upgrade their phones but also their lifestyle. With a Smartphone, a customer can upgrade the lives of themselves and their families.”