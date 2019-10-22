comscore Vodafone Idea and Home Credit India to offer 4G smartphone bundles
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Vodafone Idea teams up with Home Credit India to offer affordable 4G smartphone bundles
News

Vodafone Idea teams up with Home Credit India to offer affordable 4G smartphone bundles

Telecom

All the bundles as part of this offer just require the potential customers to make a down payment for Rs 799. The company shared additional details about the bundles as part of the announcement.

  • Published: October 22, 2019 2:02 PM IST
smartphones

Time of upgrade your 3G smartphones.

Telecom giant Vodafone Idea has teamed up with Consumer finance provider Home Credit India. Under the partnership, both the companies have introduced affordable 4G smartphone bundles. This will allow more consumers to get their hands on a new 4G smartphone. All the bundles as part of this offer just require the potential customers to make a down payment for Rs 799. The company shared additional details about the bundles as part of the announcement. These details include the down payment amount, the value of the smartphone, and any additional telecom benefits. It also compared the bundled offer with regular offers in the market.

Vodafone Idea 4G smartphone bundle details

Before diving into the details, it is worth noting that these bundles will be limited to Vodafone Idea subscribers. In addition, all the offers will come with a minimum 180-day validity plan. This plan also offers unlimited local and STD calls also with 1.5GB data per month. Another significant part about this offer is that it does not lock the customer into choosing from pre-selected models. Users can choose whatever device below the Rs 15,000 range as part of this offer.

All these offers will also provide 6 months worth Vodafone Idea benefit to users. The company also claims that Vodafone Idea subscribers can use this to upgrade to the latest 4G smartphone of their choice. As part of the announcement, the Operations Director at Marketing for Vodafone Idea, Avneesh Khosla issued a statement. He stated, “We are delighted to partner with Home Credit to offer easy finance options to encourage our customers to upgrade to 4G smartphones.” Khosla went on to state, “This bundled telecom offer will enable non-users of 4G to upgrade and experience the benefits of mobile internet”

Vodafone Idea minimum recharge plan down to Rs 20

Also Read

Vodafone Idea minimum recharge plan down to Rs 20

Ondrej Kubik, the CEO of Home Credit India also issued a statement as part of the announcement. He added, “We are delighted to partner with Vodafone Idea for this unique initiative.” He went on to state, “Together with Vodafone Idea, Home Credit India will be able to not just help people upgrade their phones but also their lifestyle. With a Smartphone, a customer can upgrade the lives of themselves and their families.”

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 22, 2019 2:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Top 10 smartphone deals you can't miss during Amazon, Flipkart sales
Deals
Top 10 smartphone deals you can't miss during Amazon, Flipkart sales
Uber for Public Transport launched in Delhi

News

Uber for Public Transport launched in Delhi

Vodafone Idea and Home Credit India to offer 4G smartphone bundles

Telecom

Vodafone Idea and Home Credit India to offer 4G smartphone bundles

Call of Duty: Mobile Halloween update is now live with new content

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Halloween update is now live with new content

Google Pixel 4 fails to match Samsung Galaxy S10 in DxOMark test

News

Google Pixel 4 fails to match Samsung Galaxy S10 in DxOMark test

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Uber for Public Transport launched in Delhi

Google Pixel 4 fails to match Samsung Galaxy S10 in DxOMark test

Samsung Galaxy A51 running Android 10 spotted online

India to get world's biggest face recognition system next month

Apple starts selling locally assembled iPhone XR in India

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone Idea and Home Credit India to offer 4G smartphone bundles

Telecom

Vodafone Idea and Home Credit India to offer 4G smartphone bundles
Vodafone offers double data benefits up to 84GB with select prepaid plans

Telecom

Vodafone offers double data benefits up to 84GB with select prepaid plans
Vodafone Rs 399 postpaid plan offers 150GB extra data to new customers

Telecom

Vodafone Rs 399 postpaid plan offers 150GB extra data to new customers
Vodafone launches new Rs 69 prepaid recharge plan; details

Telecom

Vodafone launches new Rs 69 prepaid recharge plan; details
Reliance Jio to start charging for voice calls to other networks

News

Reliance Jio to start charging for voice calls to other networks

हिंदी समाचार

Call of Duty: Mobile में नई Halloween अपडेट हुई लाइव, जोड़े गए ये फीचर्स

Oppo A5 2020 की कीमतें 500 रुपये हुई कम, अब 11,990 रुपये में खरीदें

PUBG Mobile का "Payload Mode" 23 अक्टूबर को होगा रिलीज, गेम में उड़ा सकेंगे हेलीकॉप्टर

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro अब 25 अक्टूबर को होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy A51 स्मार्टफोन Geekbench लिस्टिंग में दिखाई दिया, सामने आईं कुछ मुख्य स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Uber for Public Transport launched in Delhi
News
Uber for Public Transport launched in Delhi
Google Pixel 4 fails to match Samsung Galaxy S10 in DxOMark test

News

Google Pixel 4 fails to match Samsung Galaxy S10 in DxOMark test
Samsung Galaxy A51 running Android 10 spotted online

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 running Android 10 spotted online
India to get world's biggest face recognition system next month

News

India to get world's biggest face recognition system next month
Apple starts selling locally assembled iPhone XR in India

News

Apple starts selling locally assembled iPhone XR in India