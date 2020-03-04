Vodafone Idea TurboNet 4G now available in Pune

Telecom giant Vodafone Idea has just launched its TurboNet 4G services in a new region in Maharashtara. As per the announcement, Vodafone Idea users in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region can now access high-speed internet. The company revealed that it has successfully managed to integrate the Vodafone and Idea networks as part of the TurboNet 4G launch. Vodafone Idea also revealed that the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area is the biggest territory “in its flagship Maharashtra and Goa circle”. The operator has a subscriber base of about 4 crore users in this region. It also completed its radio network integration along with Massive-MIMO, 4G on 900MHz and Smart Cells deployment.

Vodafone Idea TurboNet 4G rollout details

As per the announcement, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region join a long list of regions to offer the TurboNet 4G. Other regions that already offer TurboNet 4G include Nashik, Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Baramati, Beed, Karad, Gondiya, and Ratnagiri. Other areas also include Districts of Osmanabad, Hingoli, Nandurbar, Parbhani, Bhandara, Wardha, and Yavatmal & Washim. Rajendra Chourasia, the Business Head for Maharashtra and Goa circle at the company issued a statement at the launch. Chourasia stated, “We have now made the network in Pune and PCMC, stronger and faster with better indoor coverage.” He also continued adding, “Over 4 crore Vodafone Idea customers across 37 districts of Maharashtra and Goa will enjoy a strong unified network and rich digital content.”

The TurboNet 4G rollout has increased Vodafone coverage area to 37 percent and Idea coverage area to 44 percent. Vishant Vora, the Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Idea also shared a statement as part of the launch. Vora stated, “Superior network experience has always been our prime focus.” He also added, “We continue to materially enhance data capacity and improve data speeds.”

Talking about TurboNet 4G, the company starting rolling out the LTE services across India in 2019. The company has already consolidated above 86 percent of districts in India. Vodafone Idea has also set up 24*7 war rooms on national and circle levels to monitor network performance.