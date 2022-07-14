Vodafone-Idea has revised two of its popular prepaid recharge plans in India. The telecom operator has updated its Rs 409 and Rs 475 prepaid plans with more daily data and validity. Notably, other benefits including SMS and calling, price has remained unaffected. Also Read - Google, Vodafone team up to work on extending Wear OS smartwatch battery life

Vodafone-Idea revises its prepaid plans

Rs 409 plan

The Rs 409 prepaid plan now offers a total of 98 GB of data that includes 3.5GB of daily data with a validity of 28 days. Earlier this offered validity of 84 days. Once you exhaust the daily data, you will be charged Re 1 for local SMSes and Re 1.5 for STD SMSes.

For the unversed, it also offers the ‘Binge All Night benefit’ that lets users use high speed internet without any data deductions from 12 AM midnight to 6 AM in the morning, that too with no additional cost.

You will also get access to Vi TV app and movies. This plan also comes with a “Weekend data rollover” feature that allows users to carry forward the unused internet data from Monday to Friday into Saturday and Sunday.

Rs 475 plan

The Rs 475 Vi prepaid plan also offers 28 days of validity. It comes with 4 GB of daily data along with 100 SMS per day. As mentioned earlier, once this SMS limit is exhausted, users will be charged Re 1 for local SMSes and Re 1.5 for STD SMSes. Additionally, users will also get unlimited voice calling benefit.

Vi also offers complimentary access to Vi movies and TV app with this prepaid plan. This plan also comes with a “Weekend data rollover” feature.

The revised plans are now live on the Vi website.