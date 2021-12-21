comscore Vodafone-idea users can get special phone numbers delivered at doorstep: Here's step-by-step process
Vodafone-idea (Vi) users can now get special phone numbers delivered at home: Step-by-step guide

As the name suggests, a custom mobile number is the one created on the basis of the user’s preference. It could be related to the person’s birthday, anniversary date, or any other.

The telecom giant Vodafone-idea (Vi) has launched a new service wherein users will get the opportunity to get customised/VIP/ special phone numbers delivered at their doorstep. The service, however, is currently activated in select cities only. Also Read - India may lose billions in economic value if it auctions spectrum in 28 GHz band for 5G: Report

Firstly, what is a customised phone number? Also Read - Vodafone-Idea launches four new prepaid plans with unlimited data, up to 3GB data: Check details

Well, as the name suggests, a custom mobile number is the one created on the basis of the user’s preference. It could be related to the person’s birthday, anniversary date, or any other. To get such mobile numbers, users earlier had to head to the store and provide details. Here on, as announced by the telecom giant, Vi users can get new premium mobile number delivered at the doorstep without any extra charges. Also Read - Best prepaid plans under Rs 399 from BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Reliance Jio

The service is currently available at select locations. Cities that have the service live are — Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bengaluru, and Jaipur.

Here’s how to get a special Vi phone number: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: To get a premium mobile number delivered at home, Vi users will simply need to visit the official website and link on ‘choosing your fancy mobile numbers online’ option. Or simply click here: https://www.myvi.in/new-connection/choose-your-fancy-mobile-numbers-online.

Step 2: You will need to fill basic details such as Pincode and existing mobile number.

Step 3: You will then need to select a personalised number. You could either select from the suggestions shown on the website or enter your own preference.

It must be noted that in some cases the premium number will be available free of cost, while in other instances you might need to pay from Rs 500 to Rs 2000. You must also understand that the number of your preference may not be available all the time.

Step 4: Once the number of your preference has been entered, you can enter your name and address to place the order.

Step 5: Lastly, complete the payment for a new mobile connection.

  • Published Date: December 21, 2021 8:06 PM IST

