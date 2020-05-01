comscore Vodafone Idea users getting 2GB daily data, unlimited calls as gift
Vodafone Idea users getting 2GB daily data, unlimited calls as gift from company

Vodafone Idea free gift pack is said to be valid for seven days.

Vodafone Idea is reportedly gifting 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling facility to its users randomly. Many users on Twitter reported about the gifting activity on Thursday, as spotted by TelecomTalk. The telecom operator hasn’t made any official announcement or provided more details on the pack. Also Read - Vodafone Idea यूजर्स को फ्री मिल रहा है डेली 2GB डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

As per users, the 2GB daily data and unlimited talktime package is a limited period gifting pack. The free pack is said to be valid for seven days. It is not clear how the Vodafone Idea users were selected for the complimentary gift, but it looks like a move to counter Jio’s popularity with such offers. Also Read - Best 2GB data prepaid plans from Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel compared

Earlier this week, Reliance Jio has once again started crediting 2GB daily data under ‘Jio Data Pack‘ this month. It is not new for Jio to have such offers running. In past year, the telecom operator had many given such benefits to the prepaid customers with active Jio Prime subscription. In January too, the telco gave out extra 10GB data to its users under ‘Jio Celebration Pack’ for free. The offer was only for Jio Prime users with active data plan. The celebration pack was offered for five days depending upon user to user, and it provided additional 2GB per day (10GB in total) 4G data. Also Read - BSNL भी Jio, Airtel, Vodafone idea की तरह लॉकडाउन में लाया पैसा कमाने का मौका, जानें ऑफर

About the ongoing complimentary benefit from Jio, the telco has offered it randomly to some users’ prepaid account with four days validity. In order to check if you have received free 2GB daily data from Reliance Jio, you first need to open MyJio app. Once logged in, you click on the menu icon and tap on ‘My Plans’ option. Inside this menu, you will see Jio Data Pack marked as add-on offering. This will include the validity period as well.

