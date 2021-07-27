Vodafone-Idea (Vi) has announced a wide range of postpaid plans for its corporate customers. Vi Business Plans as it is called starts from Rs 299 and goes all the way up to Rs 499. These new Vi plans for corporate subscribers offer up to 100GB of data and unlimited calling benefits. The upgraded plans also offer exclusive benefits, for instance, mobile security, a one-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, and profile tunes via Vi caller tunes. Also Read - Airtel 5G Mumbai trials show download speeds of 1.2Gbps, upload at 850Mbps

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Business Plans with up to 100GB data announced

Vi Business Plan Rs 299 Also Read - Rath Yatra 2021 livestream: Vodafone-idea can watch Rath Yatra live online via this app

The new Vi Business Plan at Rs 299 offers 30GB of internet data, 3000 SMSes, and unlimited voice calling (national and roaming) benefits. Other add-ons include- mobile security, Vi movies, and TV VIP, in addition to profile tunes via Vi caller tunes. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine slot finder: Vodafone-Idea users can book Covid vaccine slot via Vi app

Vi Business Plan Rs 349

Vi Rs 349 Business Plan bundles 40GB mobile data, 3000 free SMS per month, and unlimited voice calling. Other benefits include- mobile security, location tracking solution, access to Vi movies, one year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, and Vi caller tunes.

Vi Business Plan Rs 399

Vi Rs 399 Business Plan offers 60GB of internet data, 3000 SMS, and unlimited calling (national and roaming). Other benefits remain the same as the above-mentioned corporate plans.

Vi Business Plan Rs 499

Lastly, Vi Business Plan for Rs 499 offers corporate customers 100GB of data, 3000 SMS, and unlimited voice calling. The rest of the exclusive benefits remain the same like one Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for one year, free access to Vi movies, etc.

“Vi Business Plus plans will enable corporate customers to strike the right balance between business objectives and employee preferences as in this increasingly hybrid working world,” the company stated.

Notably, Airtel recently upgraded its postpaid plans for both corporate and retail subscribers. The new Airtel corporate plans start at Rs 299 and end at Rs 1599. To take a bid on its teleco rival, Vi seems to have likely made a similar move with their new Business plans.